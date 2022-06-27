Fire Damages Apartment Building in Highland Park

Two people were injured after a car crashed into several vehicles and landed on a front lawn in Watts early Thursday. The incident occurred about 2 a.m. along the 11000 block of Compton Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Residents said the vehicle lost control, took down several fences, hit several vehicles and damaged […]
Riverside firefighters extinguished a pair of business fires overnight apparently related to a number of vandalism incidents, authorities said Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 5800 block of Jasmine Street about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Riverside Fire Department reported. “Fire department resources arrived on scene and found two...
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: Three people were trapped, extricated and hospitalized after a collision involving three vehicles early Thursday morning, June 30, in the city of Downey. At approximately 2:25 a.m., Downey Fire Department and Downey Police officers responded to a three-vehicle traffic collision with a total of three...
A brush fire that erupted Thursday near the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside scorched roughly seven acres and threatened several properties before being stopped. The non-injury blaze erupted about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Indian Hill Road and Mission Inn Avenue, according to the Riverside Fire Department. The...
One person was killed Thursday evening when a motorcycle and a vehicle collided on the transition road from the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway to the westbound Marina (90) Freeway in Culver City. California Highway Patrol officers found the victim around 10 p.m., Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
A gas line was punctured in a Riverside neighborhood Thursday, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders until the leak was repaired. The 3-inch diameter gas main was damaged about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of Evans Street, near Jefferson Street, according to the Riverside Fire Department. Capt. Eric Wilmer said...
Firefighters rescued the driver of a vehicle that collided with a light pole in South Gate Thursday morning. The crash was first reported at around 5:45 a.m. near Tweedy Boulevard and Stanford Avenue. When Los Angeles County Fire Department units arrived at the scene, they quickly rescued the driver and occupant of the vehicle who were trapped inside due to the damage his vehicle sustained. Both people inside the car were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, one of which was said to be in critical condition.
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train in North Hollywood. Firefighters were called at 10:15 p.m. Friday to 12323 Sherman Way, near the Hollywood (170) Freeway, and found Thomas Alderete down at the scene, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was trapped after a vehicle overturned on the 605 Freeway Wednesday evening. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received a call at around 5:17 p.m. June 29, on the North 605 Freeway and Peck Road in the city of Pico Rivera.
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot and killed near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The shooting was reported at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Marlton Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Johnnie Pittman III, 27,...
LOS ANGELES - At least two people were hurt in a three-vehicle collision involving two big rigs along the Sepulveda Pass. The crash was reported just before 11:10 p.m. Monday near the Skirball Center in Brentwood on the northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. Firefighters found one of the trucks...
Police Thursday sought the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old woman who was last seen in the Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles. Jessie Giles was last seen on Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, located at 1680 E. 120th St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities Thursday identified a 38-year-old man who was fatally shot in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue, where they found Christopher Gomez, whose city of residence was not known, on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
(LOS ANGELES) -- A 93-year-old suburban Los Angeles homeowner, who a relative said was frustrated over being the victim of numerous home break-ins, shot and critically wounded a burglar and scared off the would-be thief's accomplices, according to authorities. The retired plumber, identified as Joe Howard Teague by the Riverside...
When Long Beach Fire personnel arrived at the scene sometime before midnight, they witnessed multiple vehicles involved in the crash, including one car that had overturned.
LOS ANGELES (CP) — LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters found one victim at the scene beyond medical help. The victim...
Long Beach, California – According to reports from the Long Beach Police Department, on Tuesday night, a woman suffered gunshot injuries while inside her house in the Wrigley area. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers were sent to the scene regarding an assault with a deadly...
LOS ANGELES - Twenty patients were evacuated in their hospital beds after a fire broke out at a skilled nursing facility in Canoga Park on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. at Topanga Terrance & the Villas located in the 22100 block of Roscoe Boulevard. The...
COMMERCE – A woman in her early 40s was killed and a man in his 30s was wounded in a shooting in Commerce Wednesday. Deputies from the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 3:43 p.m. to a shots fired call where they found a woman lying on the railroad tracks behind a group of businesses with gunshots wounds in the 5600 block of Randolph Street, said Deputy Veronica Rodriguez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
