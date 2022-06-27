ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Transit police seek person of interest after swastika spray-painted at MBTA station

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A5vu8_0gNVwvMY00
MBTA Transit Police released surveillance video and photos, including this one, of a person of interest after a swastika was spray-painted at Green Street Station on Friday. MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are requesting the public’s help after a swastika was spray-painted at an MBTA station on Friday.

Officials released surveillance photos and video of an unknown male spray-painting the hateful graffiti at the Green Street Station in Jamaica Plain.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of this person is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

Police released the following video of the incident on Twitter:

Comments / 2

Related
liveboston617.org

10 Rounds Fired in Dorchester- No Casings Located

At approximately 22:45 hours, Boston Police received multiple 911 calls for shots fired and a ShotSpotter activation for ten rounds in the area of Glenway Street and Page Street in Dorchester. When Officers from District B-3 arrived, they searched the area with assistance from a K-9 unit however did not...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Person Of Interest#Swastika#Mbta Transit Police
Boston

A man was told he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach. He reportedly left ‘very agitated,’ returned, and is now facing a slew of charges.

Following a lengthy search, a state police helicopter crew used infrared imaging to find the suspect hiding on a boat in West Falmouth Harbor. An Attleboro man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly slashed tires and assaulted several people in an angry rampage Sunday after being told that he needed a sticker to park at a Cape Cod beach, police said.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

‘Disgust with what they did’: Father of drummer beaten outside South Station speaks out

BOSTON (WHDH) - The father of a man allegedly beaten by four teenagers in Boston over the weekend said he wanted to see the youths charged in the assault punished. Three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old from Allston and South Boston have been charged with attacking Adam Neufell outside South Station Friday, sending him to the hospital with a broken nose and concussion among other injuries. The Worcester-based band Young Other, which Neufell drums for, said they had to cancel a tour because of his injuries.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

South Boston man held on $60,000 bail following drug, gun charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from South Boston was ordered held on $60,000 bail after police found drugs and guns in his home and vehicle, according to the office of Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden. In a press release, the DA’s office said 40-year-old Roger Graham was arrested on...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Four Teens Accused in Violent Attack Outside South Station

Four teens are accused of a violent attack on a man outside South Station in Boston on Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The teens, a 15-year-old from Allston, a 16-year-old from Allston, and two more 16-year-olds from South Boston, will face assault and battery and larceny charges in Boston Municipal juvenile court. The teens were not arrested or publicly identified.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police searching for 4 men who assaulted 20-year-old man

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is searching for four young men who randomly assaulted a 20-year-old man before hopping into a waiting car and driving away. Just after midnight on Friday, two officers responded to Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street near South Station, where they met up with several Transit Police officers, the victim and several witnesses, according to the city’s police report.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Man Wanted For Assaulting Officer Caught Attacking Man With Shoe

A Mattapan man, wanted for assaulting a police officer, was arrested after he attacked another man at an MBTA station with his own shoe, authorities said. Police responded to a report of an assault at Back Bay Station around 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, Transit Police said. Upon arrival, a 58-year-old male victim told officers that another man, later identified as Oscar Lye, punched him in the face without being provoked.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Waltham motorcyclist dies in Mass. Pike crash

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police. A 54-year-old Waltham man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night on the Mass. Pike in Allston. Mark Ganong was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when, around 10:30 p.m., he “lost control and struck the median traveling eastbound on the Mass. Pike,” state police said in a release. No other vehicles were involved, according to police, and Ganong was pronounced dead at the scene.
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Man sentenced to 5-7 years for assaulting guard in Boston jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man will serve to five to seven years in prison for assaulting a guard at a Boston jail in 2019, a judge ruled Wednesday. Carlos Carrasquillo pleaded guilty to assault and battery on a corrections officer charges at a hearing Wednesday. Video showed Carrasquillo kick Matthew Robidoux in the head as Robidoux laid unconscious on the floor of the Nashua Street Jail in Boston, leaving him with serious and lasting injuries.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Donald and Jean Houllahan, 85 and 83, identified as Belmont couple killed in Boston crash on Soldiers Field Road

A married Belmont couple in their 80s has been identified by police as the victims of a car crash on Soldier Field Road in Boston Monday evening. Donald and Jean Houllahan, respectively ages 85 and 83, died at a Boston hospital Monday night after their car was struck as they pulled onto the busy Boston parkway just after 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Arrest 34 in Sweep to Clean Up Open-Air Drug Market in Brockton

More than 30 people were arrested in a sweep meant to combat an open-air drug market in Brockton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said. Over 40 people were identified and 34 people were arrested, including "violent and prolific street-level dealers," Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said at a news conference.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Multiple Orange Line Trains Vandalized, MBTA Says

Multiple Orange Line trains were temporarily taken out of service Thursday after being vandalized overnight, the MBTA said. A T spokesperson said the vandalism consisted of "malicious damage to windows." "We will be operating with longer headways this afternoon due to a limited number of trains," the MBTA said on...
ORANGE, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy