What are the new Burger King Impossible burgers?

By Amelia Beamer
 2 days ago
FOR THE first time since they initially added their Impossible Whopper to the menu back in 2019, Burger King is expanding their meatless burger options.

As of June 27, 2022, customers can purchase the original Impossible Whopper, the Impossible Southwest Bacon Whopper, and the Impossible King.

The Impossible King is one of several new plant-based burgers available at BK Credit: Burger King

Impossible burgers, also known as BK's version of plant-based burgers, have expanded their range.

The Impossible King will be a flamed-grilled Impossible patty on a sesame seed bun, with ketchup and mustard, American cheese, sliced white onions, and pickles.

It will also be available on the $6-for-two menu at the burger chain.

The second Impossible burger added to the menu is an Impossible Southwest Bacon Whopper.

The Impossible Southwest Bacon Whopper will be the same as a regular Whopper, but with an avocado spread, seasoned tortilla strips, bacon, and a spicy sauce.

What other new items is Burger King adding to their menu?

Along with the Impossible Southwest Bacon Whopper, the chain is also adding other variations of the Southwest burgers.

They are also adding a Southwest Bacon Whopper Junior, a Southwest Bacon Whopper, and a double Southwest Bacon Whopper.

These will also come with the avocado spread, seasoned tortilla strips, bacon, and a spicy sauce.

Where else can I find plant-based fast food?

Chick-fil-A offers a breakfast sandwich that is made with plant-based sausage patties.

KFC also offers chicken Beyond nuggets, which is their version of plant-based nuggets.

The original Impossible Whopper will now be joined by even more Impossible burgers Credit: Getty Images - Getty

McDonald's offers a McPlant burger for hungry vegetarians on the go.

Also, in 2021, Panda Express partnered with Beyond Meat to offer a vegan version of its Original Orange Chicken.

