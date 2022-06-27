Clay County issues burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Commissioners have placed the county under a burn ban for the next 30 days , effective as of Monday, June 27, 2022.

The burn ban comes one week before Independence Day in anticipation of the use of fireworks in celebration of July 4.

Keith Burch, Clay County Emergency Management Coordinator, said fireworks can still be set off in Clay County, but they must be set off at a Fire Department Function with trucks available on standby.

However, Burch said those who set fireworks off on a county road will be subject to being fined.

Officials with the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department urged residents of Clay County to check with their local fire department to see if there is a designated area for shooting fireworks while the burn ban is in effect.

Henrietta VFD officials also gave some safety tips for those planning to shoot fireworks off , including a reminder not to aim fireworks at another person.

