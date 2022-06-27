ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Clay County issues burn ban ahead of Fourth of July

By Joshua Hoggard
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCL6X_0gNVvC7Q00

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Commissioners have placed the county under a burn ban for the next 30 days , effective as of Monday, June 27, 2022.

The burn ban comes one week before Independence Day in anticipation of the use of fireworks in celebration of July 4.

RELATED: Local fireworks businesses prepare for Fourth of July

Keith Burch, Clay County Emergency Management Coordinator, said fireworks can still be set off in Clay County, but they must be set off at a Fire Department Function with trucks available on standby.

However, Burch said those who set fireworks off on a county road will be subject to being fined.

Officials with the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department urged residents of Clay County to check with their local fire department to see if there is a designated area for shooting fireworks while the burn ban is in effect.

Fourth of July Fireworks: Will they be allowed in Wichita County?

Henrietta VFD officials also gave some safety tips for those planning to shoot fireworks off , including a reminder not to aim fireworks at another person.

This is a breaking news story. For updates with the latest local news, weather, and sports sent directly to your inbox, sign up to receive our e-mail newsletter .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
bowienewsonline.com

County veteran’s service officer resigns

Montague County will soon be without a veteran’s service officer, after the commissioner’s court accepted the resignation of Colm Murphy effective after July 7. The court went into closed session Monday to discuss what the agenda stated was “deliberations regarding the duties, evaluation and employment of the veteran’s service officer.”
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Longtime Wichita County employee retires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are saying goodbye to longtime Wichita County employee Willie Wall, who has served the community for 40 years. Here are a few special words Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom had to say about Wall during his retirement celebration. “He has been tremendous to work...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Clay County, TX
Government
County
Clay County, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Nightly maintenance work for US 287

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The northbound elevated freeway of U.S. 287 will be shut down nightly for maintenance work. Crews started the job Monday night, June 27, and will continue until Friday, July 8. The night work will start at 8 p.m. and will open by 6 a.m. the following morning. Northbound U.S. 287 traffic […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

City View ISD to hold school board meeting Thursday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City View Independent School District School Board will meet Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. The agenda for the school board meeting was posted on Monday, June 27, around 4 p.m., a few hours before City View teacher and coach Bobby Morris died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Earlier Monday, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls trash schedule for 4th of July

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city of Wichita Falls has announced its holiday day trash schedule for the Fourth of July. All non-emergency facilities will be closed for the Fourth. Here’s a look at the adjusted schedule. Normal trash pickup on Monday, July 4, will move to Tuesday, July 5 Normal trash pick up on […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Man drowns in Iowa Park lake

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened over the weekend at Middle Lake. Multiple agencies responded to the drowning of the male, including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Iowa Park Police Department. Details as to how the drowning occurred have not been released. This […]
IOWA PARK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#County Road#Fourth Of July#Emergency Management#Henrietta Vfd#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
Z94

Man Escaped from North Texas State Hospital Considered Dangerous

Police are currently on the lookout for Alexander Scott Ervin. He's considered armed and dangerous. I know here in Wichita Falls when you hear North Texas State Hospital, you probably think of the location off of Kemp Boulevard. This story is actually coming out of the Vernon facility. On Sunday night, Alexander Scott Ervin scaled an eight foot fence and escaped the facility. As of the posting this morning, he is still on the run.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

City View ISD to provide counseling services

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City View Independent School District will be providing counseling after the death of coach Bobby Morris. According to the district’s Facebook post, the district will have counselors on the high school campus on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Morris took his own life after allegations of wrongdoing […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Drowning victim in Iowa Park identified

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department has identified the male victim who drowned Sunday in Middle Lake. Chief Davis with Iowa Park Police Department confirmed the male to be Anthony Frausto, 51. He said officers had gone to do a check of Middle Lake Sunday around 2 p.m. when they found a […]
IOWA PARK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls Democratic Party to host Roe v. Wade rally

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’ve felt the need to do something about Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last week, a group in Wichita Falls will be hosting a rally for those interested in making a change. The Wichita Falls Democratic Party will...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Two killed in motorcycle crash

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are dead overnight after a motorcycle crashed into a tree. According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, the crash happened around 11:20 Tuesday night. They said the male driver and female passenger were riding on Holliday Street past McDonald’s and as the driver was about to turn on Kell […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy