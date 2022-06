A jury trial is scheduled for a northwest man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare. It was in May when Alexzander Green, of St. Joseph, allegedly called the Kinder Care Child Center on W. Ash Street, saying he’d put a bomb in the building. All the children and staff were evacuated, and bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in, but the building was deemed safe.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO