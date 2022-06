VAN BUREN TWP. — Police say a Fed-Ex delivery driver was reportedly run off the road by an oncoming vehicle this month. On June 19, Det. Paul Henderson with the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash on Becks Grove Road after a caller advised dispatch that she was traveling westbound on Beck’s Grove Road when a vehicle came into her lane, causing the driver to swerve and run off the road.

BROWN COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO