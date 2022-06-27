San Dieguito Union High School District terminates superintendent

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Dieguito Union High School District’s superintendent is officially out of a job.

The district announced Sunday that Dr. Cheryl James-Ward was terminated without cause in a unanimously approved decision by the SDUHSD Board of Trustees.

In a statement, the district said Ward’s termination is effective Aug. 15 and added, “The Board wishes Dr. Ward well in her future endeavors.”

Tina Douglas will continue her role as interim superintendent, the district said.

Ward was placed on administrative leave in April after she made controversial comments regarding the academic success of Asian students.

Her comments inspired protests at board meetings that called for her resignation.

Ward apologized for the comments.

Ward's attorney told ABC 10News she is continuing her plans to file a lawsuit against the district.