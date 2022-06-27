Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Initiates rehab assignment

Musgrove (8-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. Musgrove would have likely encountered a better fate if not for Justin Turner's presence in the lineup. The Dodgers' third baseman took the veteran hurler deep twice to account for all three runs against him. Despite that obstacle, Musgrove pitched well, earning a quality start and racking up 15 swinging strikes along with a season-high 10 punchouts. The right-hander began the campaign with a win in each of his first eight decisions but has now dropped two straight. He's been the Padres' best starter, however, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 92:19 K:BB over 92 innings overall.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO