ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals' Anibal Sanchez: Initiates rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sanchez (neck) made his first rehab start Thursday for the Nationals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, striking out two over three innings while allowing one earned run on one hit and no walks....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Chipper Jones was right about Freddie Freeman all along

Chipper Jones was 100 percent right about Freddie Freeman playing with fire in his free agency. In the wake of Freddie Freeman making his return to Atlanta and then firing his representation, his former Atlanta Braves mentor Chipper Jones could not have been more right about his ill-advised decision in free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees might’ve landed another gem with flame-throwing relief pitcher

When the New York Yankees realized they needed to add another catcher to the equation prior to the start of the 2022 season, they targeted Jose Treviño from the Texas Rangers. Luckily, Texas wasn’t looking for a massive haul, so the Yankees packaged together Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom in exchange for the 29-year-old catcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Popculture

ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza Reveals Who Is the 'Best Team in Baseball' (Exclusive)

The 2022 MLB season is getting close to the halfway point, and several teams are making a push to win a world championship. As of right now, which team has the best chance to win the World Series? PopCulture.com exclusively spoke to ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, who said the New York Yankees have the best chance to win it all. But she also has her eye on the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Angels pitcher goes to IL after falling out of dugout during Mariners brawl

The Los Angeles Angels lost one of their relief pitchers for months due to injury as a result of the brawl with the Seattle Mariners. The Los Angeles Angels-Seattle Mariners rivalry increased on June 26, 2022 after both teams engaged in a chaotic brawl that resulted in 12 individuals getting suspended by MLB. Now, the Angels have lost one of their pitchers as a result of the fight.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Fired On Wednesday

LIU has fired head men's basketball coach Derek Kellogg after five seasons, according to reports. Firing your coach on June 29 is an interesting decision, but the Sharks already have a replacement ready to go: G-League Ignite program manager and former longtime NBA guard Rod Strickland. Strickland, a native of...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Strasburg
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets select three-time Gold Glove OF Ender Inciarte

The Mets announced they selected outfielder Ender Inciarte onto the major league roster before Tuesday evening’s matchup with the Astros. Fellow outfielder Nick Plummer has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to clear an active roster spot, while the club designated left-hander Locke St. John for assignment to free space on the 40-man roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Nationals#Florida Complex League
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Fans 10 but takes loss

Musgrove (8-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. Musgrove would have likely encountered a better fate if not for Justin Turner's presence in the lineup. The Dodgers' third baseman took the veteran hurler deep twice to account for all three runs against him. Despite that obstacle, Musgrove pitched well, earning a quality start and racking up 15 swinging strikes along with a season-high 10 punchouts. The right-hander began the campaign with a win in each of his first eight decisions but has now dropped two straight. He's been the Padres' best starter, however, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 92:19 K:BB over 92 innings overall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Padres' Sergio Alcantara: Designated for assignment

Alcantara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Thursday. Alcantara saw sporadic playing time during his stint on the Padres' active roster, and he hit just .114 with three runs, three RBI, two walks and 12 strikeouts over 22 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Matt Batten's contract was selected by San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Serving four-game suspension

Crawford will begin serving his suspension Thursday after it was reduced from five to four games, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Crawford's suspension results from his role in a brawl that occurred during Sunday's game against the Angels, but he managed to get his sentence reduced by a game. The 27-year-old will be unavailable for the team's weekend series against the Athletics but will be able to use the Mariners' facilities to work out.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy