The owners of Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits are planning a second location of the brewery/distillery on the West Side. Jason and Kris Spaulding, co-owners of Brewery Vivant and Broad Leaf Brewery + Spirits, in the early fall will open a second Broad Leaf location in the space being vacated in September by The Sovengard, at 443 Bridge St. NW, Suite 1, on the West Side of Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO