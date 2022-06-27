ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman stabbed to death during fight in Back of the Yards

By Andy Koval
WGNtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death during a fight Sunday night in Back of the Yards, police...

wgntv.com

Comments / 5

 

CBS Chicago

Victim stabbed during attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin; No one in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An attempted kidnapping in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood prompted a Chicago police alert. Police said on Tuesday, a victim was standing in broad daylight around 9:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Wellington Avenue when an offender armed with a knife exited a white SUV. The offender then "forcibly shoved" the victim into the back seat, according to police. The victim was stabbed throughout the body while trying to fight off the offender. Police said as the offender attempted to drive off, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and escaped.The victim's condition and age are unknown at this time.   According to police, the offender is 5-foot-10, 18 to 19 years old, and was wearing a black ski mask and a long-sleeve gray t-shirt at the time of the attempted kidnapping. Police are warning community members to pay attention and to avoid traveling alone. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot during fight in Roseland; 1 in custody

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded during a fight with a female Friday morning in the Roseland neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was fighting with a female around 4 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Parnell Avenue when she pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Local Mag

Suspect Allegedly Opening Fire Point-Blank At Police Wild Video Shows : Chicago Shootout

Experts in Chicago have delivered an emotional video supposedly showing a shooter starting to shoot point-clear at a gathering of cops during a traffic stop. The stunning episode occurred on June 5 in the city's West Englewood area, leaving one of the three answering officials harmed. The suspect, 27-year-old Jerome Halsey, is currently having to deal with penalties including endeavored murder and bothered attack.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
police1.com

New bodycam video shows driver shot Chicago cop point-blank

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has released new bodycam and security video of a shooting that wounded a Chicago officer earlier this month. The videos show a driver firing point-blank at an approaching officer. The June 5 incident began after officers in an unmarked cruiser tried to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

22-year-old woman stabbed to death during south side fight, offender in custody

CHICAGO - A fight on the city's south side Sunday night left a 22-year-old woman dead after she was stabbed multiple times during the fight, authorities said. The incident reportedly happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night on the 5200 block of S. Carpenter in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the city's south side.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

WeatherTech deadly shooting suspect in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The suspect in last week's deadly shooting at the WeatherTech factory in Bolingbrook is due back in court.Twenty-seven-year-old Charles McKnight is accused of killing one person and injuring two others. He worked for a temporary employment agency and had been working at WeatherTech for a few weeks.The agency said it used a separate company for background checks and that McKnight signed an affidavit saying he had no prior criminal charges.He did face criminal charges in several cases dating as far back as 2013, but all of the charges were dropped. McKnight's bond is set for $5 million. 
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

3 people in custody after 2 robberies at Belmont Avenue CTA stop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people are in custody after two separate robberies at the Belmont Avenue CTA stop.Police said the group assaulted a man on the platform and took his belongings. The victim refused media attention.  During the second robbery, the victim sustained multiple injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital. Police told CBS 2 the offenders are also accused of aggravated battery to an on-duty Chicago police officer. No further details were released. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots at Chicago cops on South Side, police say

CHICAGO - Nobody was injured Tuesday afternoon when a gunman fired shots at Chicago police officers on the South Side. Around 3 p.m., police say the officers were on bicycle patrol in a South Deering park in the 10500 block of South Oglesby when an unknown offender began shooting towards them.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dramatic video captures shootout between Chicago police, gunman in West Englewood

CHICAGO - Videos were released Tuesday showing a shootout between Chicago police and a gunman earlier this month in the West Englewood neighborhood. The shooting took place about 2 p.m. on June 5 in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue as three uniformed police officers were riding in an unmarked vehicle when they attempted a traffic stop, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman arrested after South Deering shooting

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the South Deering neighborhood. A 21-year-old man was arguing with someone he knew when they pulled out a gun and started shooting around 10:41 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 97th Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Chicago police report no leads in shooting death of 5-month-old girl as she rode in her father’s car in South Shore

Chicago police reported no leads Monday in the shooting death of a 5-month-old girl as she rode in her father’s car in South Shore last week. Investigators have gotten different versions of what happened Friday evening when Cecilia Thomas was shot in the head in the 7700 block of South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police Supt. David Brown.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

