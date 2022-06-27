ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Authorities investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center

By KMGH Staff
Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGMONT, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado are investigating arson after a Christian-centered crisis pregnancy center in Longmont was targeted by vandals early Saturday morning. Officials say Life Choices was set on fire and tagged...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Parents of student injured in Oxford shooting file lawsuit against gun dealer

(WXYZ) — The parents of a teen who was injured in the deadly Oxford High School shooting have filed a lawsuit against gun dealer Acme Shooting Goods. The lawsuit, which also names the Oxford Community School District as a defendant, was filed by Matthew and Mary Mueller on behalf of their 14-year-old son who they say was shot in the face at the school on Nov. 30. The deadly shooting left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tv20detroit.com

Women are traveling to New Mexico for abortions

It takes more than 12 hours to drive across Texas, a large state where abortion is now unavailable. T'anna Smith is a Texas resident who traveled to New Mexico by plane. "I came from Dallas," Smith said. "My homegirl had been on like this program to help me. So they paid for my flights. They paid for my hotel and they paid for the rental car."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
State
Colorado State
Longmont, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Center, CO
Tv20detroit.com

Free shuttle service begins on Belle Isle!

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced the launch of a new free shuttle service on Belle Isle, beginning today!. The free shuttle service, a contract with the Detroit Bus Company, operates Thursday through Sunday from noon until 8:30 pm. Parking is available at the...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan's 1st probable case of Monkeypox found in Oakland County

(WXYZ) — The first probable case of Monkeypox has been found in Oakland County. According to the CDC, there are 306 confirmed cases in 27 states including Washington D.C.. On Tuesday, the White House said they will be securing nearly 240,000 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine over the next several weeks.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

What to know about monkeypox after Michigan's 1st probable case

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has detected the first probable monkeypox case in the state. Preliminary testing turned up a presumptive positive result for an Oakland County resident. Very few details have been released to protect the patient’s privacy. But the person is reportedly...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis Pregnancy Center#Police#Violent Crime#Christian#U S Supreme Court
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer urges insurance companies to review reproductive healthcare coverage for Michigan women

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking Michigan insurance companies to ensure all women are covered for reproductive healthcare under their policies. “Today, I sent letters to all of Michigan’s major health insurance providers urging them to take every action possible to fully cover reproductive health care in their plans,” says Governor Whitmer. “With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, Michigan women must know that they can access the care they need, regardless of their insurance provider. I urge every major health insurance provider in Michigan to take action now to ensure Michigan women have coverage for reproductive health care to the fullest extent possible.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

2,600 Michigan businesses to receive $105M under grant program

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has allocated $105 million toward boosting the growth of 2,600 businesses in Michigan. We’re told the measure is being done under the Growing MI Business Grant Program. “Last year, our state experienced record economic growth and added 220,000 jobs as unemployment dropped...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Fireworks Laws: What to know before lighting up the sky

(WXYZ) — The Fourth of July is less than a week away and people are stocking up on food, drinks, and of course, fireworks. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, Americans spent nearly $2.3 billion on fireworks last year. With inflation, those numbers are expected to be even higher...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Tv20detroit.com

Nearly 200 state-managed properties to go up for auction

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says more than 185 pieces of surplus state-managed land will be available via online auctions in August and September. The DNR is preparing 188 privately owned properties, including lake frontage, river frontage and vacant forested acreage. The auctions will run...
LANSING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Governor Whitmer joins coalition urging Congress to curb healthcare costs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined a coalition of 14 governors urging Congress to reduce healthcare costs. The Michigan governor’s office says this can be achieved by making advanced premium tax credits permanent under the American Rescue Plan. “Right now, working families in Michigan and across...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Holland student places 3rd in international health careers competition

HOLLAND, Mich. — A recent Careerline Tech Center (CTC) Dental Careers student and Jenison High School graduate came in third place at an international competition, featuring more than 10,000 competitors. Sierra Kamphuis placed third in the Dental Science competition at the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) International Leadership...
HOLLAND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Metro Detroit startup aims to 'revolutionize the grieving process'

(WXYZ) — A startup company that says they aim to revolutionize the grieving process that comes after losing a loved one is now available in metro Detroit. Steps After Life LLC says its initial public launch is focused on metro Detroit, with plans to expand throughout the country. They says "Steps After Life uses the symbiotic relationship between technology, and the power of empathy to help navigate the complexities, logistics, and planning when one loses a loved one."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy