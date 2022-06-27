ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Early voting concludes for New York Primaries

By Hailie Higgins
 2 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday marked the last day to vote early in the New York Primaries.

With Primary Election Day still ahead, Monroe County has already processed the early votes of 6,201 residents.

Most of the county falls within congressional district 25, currently represented by Joe Morelle, who won the seat with 42,951 votes in the 2020 primary election.

For the 2020 presidential Primary Election, Monroe County voted for Joe Biden as the presidential candidate with 48,318 votes, 1,527 of which were counted in congressional district 27.

Included on the 2022 ballot are the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor. Click below to be taken to each candidates website.

Republican Candidates

Democratic Candidates

In addition to Democratic and Republican, Williamson and Zeldin are also running under the Working Families party and the Conservative party , respectively.

The polls will be open for the Primary Election from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. To find your polling location, visit Monroe County.gov.

