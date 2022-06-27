Collierville launching ambulance service despite vehicle delay

Collierville is scheduled to launch its ambulance service Friday, but the town’s red vehicles reading “Collierville Fire Department" won’t be ready quite yet.

The ambulance delivery delay will not create problems with emergency medical services in the Southeast Shelby County town. Collierville contracted with Rural Metro to use the company’s ambulances beginning Friday after the suburb received its license from the state. The Rural Metro vehicles will bridge the time gap until the Collierville units arrive.

Rather than Rural Metro staff transporting patients, Collierville Fire Department’s EMS staff will handle those duties. The process will allow CFD to answer calls and provide continuous care until patients are transferred to the hospital, if necessary.

The temporary ambulances — three in service and one in reserve — will have Collierville markings, according to Town Administrator James Lewellen.

The suburb found out their ambulances would be delayed less than two weeks ago, according to Fire Chief Buddy Billings who retires this week.

“Supply chain issues is all it is,” Billings said. “We would have been on time had we not had these problems.”

The town will have five ambulances, and two of those will be backup.

Billings hoped the vehicles would arrive before John Selberg, the retiring Germantown fire chief who took the top role at CFD. However, he now estimates early fall for the new vehicles, which the mayor and aldermen voted to purchase in July 2021.

Billings said not only were there backorder issues for parts, the plant experienced COVID-19 issues.

In addition to the ambulances, the expansion of fire service includes 22 new employees. Collierville hired Mark Carter, former Germantown EMS chief, in December.