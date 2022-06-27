ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Jodie Burrage stops Wimbledon match to help fainting ball boy

By Chelena Goldman
 2 days ago
Jodie Burrage (right) helps a ball boy after he fainted during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. PA Images/Alamy Images

Wimbledon is a high-pressure competition in which tennis's biggest stars have to be fully dialed in to compete. That wasn't going to stop Jodie Burrage from springing to the rescue to help a ball boy who needed assistance.

The British tennis pro noticed during her match on Monday that a ball boy on the sidelines looked like he wasn't feeling well. She paused the match so she could give him a sports drink and some candy to nurse him back to health. The match stayed paused for 10 minutes until help arrived to assist the boy off the court.

"Just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel. The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better," Burrage said, via ESPN. "Hopefully he's feeling better now."

Burrage, 23, lost to Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-3 on the opening day of the tournament.

#Wimbledon#Olympics#Sports Drinks#British#Espn
