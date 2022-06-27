ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – 7 genius organizing hacks using their $1.25 towel bar

By Stephanie Harper
 2 days ago
DOLLAR Tree towel bars might just become your next favorite purchase.

As one creative social media user has proven, they are totally versatile and can be used in a multitude of creative ways.

A woman named Sara Jane revealed her favorite uses for Dollar Tree towel bars Credit: Getty
According to Sara, Dollar Tree towel hooks have multiple uses and only cost $1.25 each Credit: YouTube

A YouTuber and bargain shopper named Sara Jane uploaded a video highlighting some of her favorite uses for towel bars from Dollar Tree.

She says: “The next time you’re at Dollar Tree, grab one of these over-the-counter towel bars. They are a Dollar Tree staple, and there’s so much you can do with them!"

On Dollar Tree shelves, and on their official website, towel bars cost $1.25 apiece.

The first use for the towel bar Sara describes is hanging the device over the cabinet door of her bathroom or kitchen for basic towels and cleaning supplies.

Her second use requires circular hooks for cooking utensil organization.

She attaches the circular hooks to the towel bar to hang whisks, spatulas, and other similar items.

Her next use includes S-shaped hooks that allow her to hang office supplies such as scissors and tape rolls.

The next idea Sara has is to attach little white baskets to the towel bars for the storage of items such as sponges and dish pods.

Sara also suggests using binder clips in conjunction with the circular hooks along the towel bar.

The binder clips make it easy for her to hang lotions and toothpaste bottles that need to be pressed out.

Sara's next suggestion is to use a five-layer dish rack with a towel bar to stack items such as foil, plastic bags, and wax paper.

Sink mats can also be used with your towel bar for simplified jewelry and sunglasses storage.

Sara shows her towel bar hanging cleaning supplies and other items aside from towels Credit: YouTube

The towel bar is ideal for creating a secret trash bag that can be hidden away in your cabinet, Sara says towards the end of her video.

Dollar Tree fans who are intrigued by her towel bar ideas have a lot to say in her comment section.

One person wrote: “I'm often let down by videos titled brilliant or genius. Not this time! These ARE indeed brilliant ideas! You've done it again, Sara Jane. Absolutely brilliant!"

“Fabulous! I have been using a lot of your storage ideas lately and it has helped me with my limited space," another person chimed in.

A third person added: "I love these ideas! I live in a small town with very little storage. This will reduce so much clutter."

