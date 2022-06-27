ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Internet Famous Darlana Pendant Lights Are 20% Off & We’re Buying Every Size

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LNtx_0gNVpVrF00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Good lighting is everything — and no, we’re not talking about Instagram selfies. The lighting in your home can truly make or break a space. A lighting fixture’s style has to fit your home’s aesthetic, be it farmhouse or retro revival and it has to provide as much (or as little) lighting as you need while simultaneously accentuating the other elements in your house’s interior. Finding the perfect lighting is tricky but there’s one Internet-famous light that checks every box and it’s called the Darlana. Currently, Visual Comfort’s Darlana pendant lights are one of the most sought-after lighting fixtures in the game — you’ve probably admired them a time or two while perusing your favorite interior designer on Instagram or Pinterest.

The best part? For a limited time, the popular light brand is having a 20%-off sale on various sizes and styles.

Darlana Small Lantern

The Darlana Small Lantern is super lightweight and simple. Working well over a kitchen island or breakfast bar, the small-scale fixture completely elevates a space and instantly becomes a statement piece. After the discount is applied, the Darlana Small Lantern is only $431.20.

Darlana Small Lantern

$431.20


Buy now

Sign Up

Darlana Medium Lantern

Circa Lighting’s Darlana Medium Lantern is similar to its smaller counterpart, boasting a longer chain and a larger canopy. This medium-sized light is available in a variety of finishes, like the popular gilded iron or antique-burnished brass. Place the medium lantern over a coffee table in the living room, or above your kitchen table for tasteful, bright lighting.

Darlana Medium Lantern

$559.20


Buy now

Sign Up

Darlana Mini Lantern

The Darlana Mini Lantern is at an extremely low price of $343.20 after Circa Lighting’s sale. Because of their petite stature, it’s best to hang these light fixtures together while lighting up your home’s interior. Snag these popular little lanterns in favorite finishes like aged iron, gilded iron and polished nickel.

Darlana Mini Lantern

$343.20


Buy now

Sign Up

Darlana Large Double Cage Lantern

The Darlana Large Double Cage Lantern isn’t just a light — it’s an absolutely stunning statement piece that truly fills a space. Hang this lantern in an entryway (extra points for high ceilings) to greet guests of your home with an elegant aesthetic piece.

Darlana Large Double Cage Lantern

$1,511.20


Buy now

Sign Up

Darlana Medium Linear Lantern

With a new, discounted price of $871.20, the Darlana Medium Linear Lantern is a beautiful lighting element that will charm any home. Finishes like aged and gilded iron, as well as polished nickel, will match any interior design trend you’re going for while revamping a space.

Darlana Medium Linear Lantern

$871.20


Buy now

Sign Up

Circa Lighting’s major sale is all thanks to the brand’s Independence Day event, which is site-wide and lasts through July 5, 2022.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

7 Kitchen Trends That Are So Over, According to Interior Designers

Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Light Fixture#Pendant Light#Internet Famous#Brass#Visual Comfort#Darlana Small Lantern
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Waterproof Tote Bag ‘Holds Everything’ According to Shoppers — Plus It’s ‘Durable’ & ‘Tip-Free’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You can never have too many bags, especially if you have kids. Between carrying snacks if you’re going to baseball practice or spending the day at the pool, you need a bag that’s spacious enough to hold all of the things. And one that also stays organized so you can quickly grab and pull out what you need in a jiff. If your current tote isn’t cutting it, let us introduce you to...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Dog Owners Say These Calming Drops Are a ‘Miracle’ & They’re on Sale Just in Time for 4TH of July Fireworks

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few things we can be certain of every 4th of July. Most of our friends will throw some sort of barbecue even if they’ve totally lost faith in the US government and justice system (it can be hard to focus on celebrating Independence Day when you’re being denied your reproductive freedom), someone in the family is bound to get a sunburn, and no matter where you live, you’ll probably hear...
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: Krista Allen Shares a Tantalizing Twist for Taylor That She Concedes Is Probably ‘Not Going to Happen’

If her hope for her character came to pass, “you wouldn’t have a show,” she said. Chatting with Soaps.com on the Daytime Emmys red carpet, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Krista Allen brilliantly feigned surprise over a question about Taylor being the odd woman out in her triangle with Ridge and Brooke. It’s not that Doc can’t quit him. “I don’t think Ridge can take his eyes off her,” deadpanned the actress, “so I’m not quite sure what you’re talking about.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

This $26 Travel-Friendly Organizer ‘Safely Stores’ Up to Five Pairs of Sunglasses

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether it’s rain or shine, sunglasses always are a must-have for any summer day. Not only are they great for withstanding the sun’s rays, but the glasses also make for a fashionable look. And if you possess quite a few, then you’re in luck. We’ve found the best solution to bring your favorite pairs everywhere. Smartop’s sunglass organizer at Amazon offers ample storage and protection for your eyewear, especially when traveling. But the...
TRAVEL
SheKnows

This Cult-Favorite Sensitive Skin Care Set Is On Sale at Costco For a Limited Time

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When we go to Costco, there are a few sections we always check out first. You know we’ve got to make a trip to Costco’s legendary bakery section to see what sorts of goods they’re serving up, from seasonal sweets like key lime pie to year-round favorites, like their selection of muffins. But one area of Costco that doesn’t get enough praise is the health and beauty section. Thankfully, there are a few...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Baby Names That Give Off a ‘Coastal Grandmother’ Vibe

What do a beach house, cookbooks, herb gardens, cashmere cardigans and wide-brimmed hats have in common? The “Coastal Grandmother” aesthetic, of course! Credited to TikToker Lex Nicoleta, who described the term in this viral video, the vibe has been going strong — encompassing everything from movies to turtlenecks.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Architectural Digest

In This 700-Square-Foot Parisian Apartment, Greenery and Graphic Elements Meet

Built in 2015, the apartment lacked any vintage appeal or attractive patina. “It was very new, and not really charming,” says Nicolas Payet of the interior design agency Marn Déco. “And the owners wanted both a natural feel and a style that would remind them of New York, where they previously lived.” The project—located in Montreuil, a suburb of Paris—was designed to channel their tastes, with natural materials, woods, and colors—primarily shades of green. The owner, who works at home, also wanted a remote workspace where he could have some privacy and quiet without feeling entirely cut off from family life.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

Target Bedding Is 50% Off Today Only

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Here’s your sign to finally treat yourself to a bedroom refresh. All Target bedding sets are on sale for 50% off their original listing price today and today only. So treat yourself to something new to inspire a full seasonal shift in your bedroom. One such set that’s on sale for just $39.50 for a Full/Queen size is the Threshold 5-piece Tatiana Global comforter set that comes with a comforter, two pillow shams, and...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

These Flattering Swim Dresses at Target Deliver Perfect ‘Tummy Control’ & Amplify Curves All at Once

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though summer is already here, swimsuit shopping has only just officially begun. It’s time to replace last year’s collection with new, unique pieces that you’ll want to wear on repeat. Luckily, Target is the perfect destination to shop gorgeous and affordable swimsuits in bulk. There are plenty of bikinis, one-pieces, swim shorts and more to dive into and snag for the beach. But we’ve got our eyes on a particular style that’s the most...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

This Dyson Stick Vacuum Dupe Is Over 50% Off Today & Shoppers Say It Works Even "Better Than a Dyson"

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you need a great new tool to help with your spring cleaning, then you should definitely check out this deal on a Shark cordless vacuum from Bed Bath and Beyond. The Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum is currently on sale for 20 percent off for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The stick vacuum, normally listed for $199, is easy to maneuver and convert into a handheld machine. It also comes...
ELECTRONICS
homedit.com

Sherwin Williams Pewter Cast Makes Any Room Feel Sophisticated

Sherwin Williams Pewter Cast is a sophisticated hue that makes a room feel cool and sleek. The silvery-gray color makes a stylish addition to any room. Far more versatile than you might think, it’s great for exteriors as well as interiors. What color is Sherwin Williams Pewter Cast?. Sherwin...
INTERIOR DESIGN
natureworldnews.com

Decorating A Rustic Home Interior: How To Choose The Best Rugs?

The elements of a rustic home interior can range from dark and rustic to bright and modern and chic. But the basic principles remain the same. Consider the materials and decorations found in rustic homes. Wood and stone play a significant role in rustic design. Rustic homes often feature exposed ceiling beams and wooden floors with a prominent grain. Incorporate these rustic materials into your decor with strategically placed lighting and decor. Depending on the look you are trying to achieve, you may also want to include a fireplace in your home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

Snag These TikTok-Viral Shower Steamers That Customers Call 'Relaxation in a Bag' — Now 25% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Into bath bombs, but not so much the bath part? We may have just found the perfect alternative for shower lovers on TikTok. Back on April 5, 2021, a TikTok account by the name of @ourfavoritefinds truly found a game-changing find. Whether you don’t have a bathtub, prefer showers, or don’t like the potential side effects of bath bombs, @ourfavoritefinds say they swear by these shower steamers that make their showers feel and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SheKnows

SheKnows

56K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy