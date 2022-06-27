ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle customers could be owed money after $4million lawsuit – see the deadline to claim

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
IF you ordered Chipotle delivery in the last two years you may be entitled to part of a $4million potential payout.

The popular franchise was hit with a class-action lawsuit over pricey delivery fees.

Chipotle customers who ordered delivery were charged more than expected

The 2021 lawsuit alleges that while Chipotle promised free or $1 delivery fees, customers were actually charged more.

Customers who got their meals delivered ended up paying a 10% service charge and paid between 12% and 15% more for their order, according to the Krazy Coupon Lady.

While customers were expecting to spend no more than $1 on delivery fees, if they ordered $40 worth of food they actually paid a $4 service fee.

Anyone who placed an order on the Chipotle App or website between May 11, 2020, and January 19, 2022, might be entitled to a piece of the $4million.

How to file a claim

You'll need to file a claim by Tuesday, June 28 to get your payout.

To submit a claim, head to the official settlement website and follow the prompts.

You'll need your Unique ID on the settlement notice you received in the mail to file your claim.

If you lost or never got a settlement notice, contact the settlement administrator to get one by calling (855) 675-3034.

Chipotle menu hacks

For those loyal customers, there are ways to save money based on how you order.

By ordering a bowl instead of two individual burritos, you can dump the food from the bowl on the two tortillas.

This will allow you to get two Chipotle burritos for the price of one, and it will only set you back $8.10.

In comparison, two burritos will cost you $16.20.

However, you may have to pay to get the two tortillas on the side.

If Chipotle isn't you're favorite, head to Wendy's where they're bringing back a menu favorite.4776391

Plus, a Burger King employee shows the best way to save money on your next BK meal.

