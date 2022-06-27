ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia River swimmer presumed dead in first local drowning of summer

By Savannah Eadens
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
A man is presumed dead after he jumped into the Columbia River on Sunday to help a woman struggling to swim, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. It would be the first drowning of a swimmer in Multnomah County waterways so far this summer, the sheriff’s office said. Sunday was the...

kptv.com

Crews rescue 2 people ‘clinging to wood piling’ in Columbia River

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people were rescued Monday evening after their inner tubes popped and they were left stranded in the Columbia River, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. Just before 10:30 p.m., crews were called out to help with a water rescue. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said two people,...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pilot killed in small-plane crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A pilot died in a fiery crash on a runway Tuesday in Vancouver, Washington, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The single-engine Beechcraft V35B ended up upside down and ablaze at Pearson Field at around 7:30 a.m., The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The FAA said the pilot was...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

1 person dies in small plane crash at Pearson Field in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One person died when a small plane crashed at Pearson Field in Vancouver on Tuesday morning, according to Vancouver police, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and fire officials in Clark County. The airfield is located at 101 East Reserve Street in Vancouver. Police responded to reports of...
VANCOUVER, WA
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Missing Troutdale teen believed to be in danger

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking help locating a missing teen believed to be in danger. The ODHS says 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon is a child in foster-care last seen May 9 in Troutdale. Officials did not detail the circumstances leading them to believe Cannon is in danger.
TROUTDALE, OR
kptv.com

Crane truck fuel spill, crash closes I-84 along Columbia River

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 between Troutdale and The Dalles was closed in the Columbia River Gorge due to a major crash involving a construction crane on Monday. Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation told FOX 12 that a crane truck overturned and caught fire...
TROUTDALE, OR
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Child, adult injured when light pole falls in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you take a walk through Irving Park, you may now notice signs up on lamp posts warning people they’re unstable after Portland Police said a concrete lamp post fell down on a boy and his caretaker last Thursday. “It was traumatic to see,” Aliya...
PORTLAND, OR
wa.gov

Vancouver man wanted for insurance fraud in Clark County

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Vincent Labarbera, of Vancouver, Wash., has been added to Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s most wanted after he failed to appear in Clark County Superior Court to face felony charges of filing a false insurance claim and attempted first degree theft. Clark County issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized after getting struck by a vehicle in Clark County (Clark County, WA)

Two people were hospitalized after getting struck by a vehicle Sunday in Clark County. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the 27500 block of Northeast Lucia Falls Road near Moulton Falls Regional Park after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash at around 4:30 p.m. The preliminary reports showed that a white 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was eastbound when it veered off the roadway and hit three people who were walking together on the shoulder.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXL

$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
MARION COUNTY, OR
