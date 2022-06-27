How to accessorize a summer staple – the little white dress

ST. LOUIS – Sara and Chris Mullen say the Wafflenerds Food Truck came when they were quarantined during the pandemic. Some couples had babies, but this couple gave birth to their business. They make liege-style waffles then throw some tasty toppings and voila some wonderful waffles. They can be found most Saturdays at the Lake St. Louis Farmer’s Market at the Meadows shopping center.
ST. LOUIS – Summer fun is happening now on the Great Rivers Greenway because they’ve teamed up with the City Museum for a treasure hunt. Great Rivers Greenway is hiding 100 painted turtles on greenways around the region and a few at the City Museum. Your job is to get out and find them. If you find one, keep it then visit GreenwayQuest.com and tell where it was found and you will automatically be entered into a drawing for a prize package that includes tickets to the City Museum. Get out a watch for turtles – real or painted.
ST. LOUIS – Local and award-winning musician, Dre’co stopped by to give a listen to what will be going on at the 2022 Hip Hop Fusia Fest. It’s going to be on July 2 Off Broadway on Lemp Avenue from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fans can hear 8 hours of the best hip-hop groups from around the region – they have Dre’Co, iLLPHONiCS, Native Sun, and much more.
ST. LOUIS – Heavy Smoke BBQ is the perfect balance of award-winning BBQ and chef expertise. Bite into any of their plates, and get 20 years of world championship cooking. Don’t forget to add in sides – they are all made from scratch. Be a guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at Heavy Smoke in St. Peters.
After months of anticipation, Friday, July 1, is finally the day: Frankie Martin's Garden (5372 St. Charles Street, Cottleville; 636-244-2420), a new food truck complex from the minds behind the wildly successful 9 Mile Garden, will open to the public, bringing a first-of-its-kind dining and entertainment complex to St. Charles County.
St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
ST. LOUIS – Who has not been under some stress in the past two and a half years?. Tiffany Jones, who always appears to be very zen, knows about stress as well. She is doing a special two-part series on keeping stress down to a minimum with three extracts.
ST. LOUIS – Starcycle offers every customer a fantastic workout and it gives people a sense of community. There are no more lonely roads to bike because you join a room of people all with one purpose – to live their best lives. Starcycle is opening in Des Peres and they have a special offer for founding members – $99/month for unlimited rides using code DESPERES50 (limited quantity sold) or 50% off for committing to 2 months! To get the deal visit their website.
ST. LOUIS – Not smiling or laughing as big because your teeth are not as white as they used to be?. Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco, talked with us about a very effective teeth whitening product called Power Swabs. Studies show whiter teeth take years off your appearance and make...
ST. LOUIS – Mattress Direct Owner Pat McCurren is a sleep expert. McCurren engineered the MH Gray Luxury Mattress, then had it made right here in Missouri. What’s nice about that, is the customer doesn’t pay the luxury cost of having a luxury mattress. The MH Gray is two mattresses in one. There’s a soft layer of coils on the top half and a firmer layer of coils in the lower half. It supports all different sizes and shapes of sleepers. This mattress carries a family name- it’s named after Pat’s grandfather Marshall Homer Gray- now that’s a sweet bedtime story.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two local leopard cubs are lighting up social media. The Saint Louis Zoo posted new pics of Anya and Irina to their social media accounts and the images are going viral. The adorable kittens are in a bucket. The Carnivore Care Team at the Saint Louis Zoo posted this update: “We […]
ST. LOUIS – Def Leppard, Aerosmith, and AC/DC. All those rocker bands are making their way back but on t-shirts. How did this trend get started and why its peak this spring and summer? See how to add some of these tees into your weekday work wardrobe and for after-hour partying. Items seen are from Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s incredible to think about what can happen in two years. In early 2020, Mike Shadwick decided to finally make the jump into the restaurant industry. His wife Meredith convinced him to apply for a kitchen job. He loved it. Then boom: COVID. But...
St. Louis Magazine has come out with their "A-List Editors' Choice Awards" and has named a new Best Hidden Gem spot in St. Louis, and after reading about this place, let me tell you it won't be hidden for long!. According to stlmag.com, and their A-List Editors' Choice Awards 2022,...
St. Louis has a lot of trash and it stinks. Dumpsters are overflowing. Broken furniture, trash bags, and mattresses are flooding alleys. And residents are fuming about it. “This is the worst I’ve seen the trash service ever in all the 31 years I’ve been involved with the City of St. Louis,” Sharon Tyus, alderwoman for Ward 1,
I'm fond of saying I never met a pizza I didn't like. From Fitters to Papa Murphy's. From Pizza Hut to Dominos. And every kind of pizza in between. But could I eat this 28-inch 10-pound pizza with two types of meat from Pointer's in St. Louis? Could I do it with my wife or a friend? Or for $500?
Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
Jason Politte believes the dusty relic he discovered in a Missouri barn played a monster role in the annals of bass fishing — it might just be Rick Clunn’s boat from his 1984 Bassmaster Classic victory. Although Clunn said he has no idea if it is his boat,...
ST. LOUIS – Circus Flora is celebrating its 36th year of fantastic performances. For the past month, they have been performing at the Grand Center. See favorites like the Flying Wallendas, the Flying Cortes, the Daring Horseman, and some new acts like the aerial act of Sam and Louis.
