How to accessorize a summer staple – the little white dress

ST. LOUIS – Summer fun is happening now on the Great Rivers Greenway because they’ve teamed up with the City Museum for a treasure hunt. Great Rivers Greenway is hiding 100 painted turtles on greenways around the region and a few at the City Museum. Your job is to get out and find them. If you find one, keep it then visit GreenwayQuest.com and tell where it was found and you will automatically be entered into a drawing for a prize package that includes tickets to the City Museum. Get out a watch for turtles – real or painted.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO