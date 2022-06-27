ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Cade Otton 'best option' for Buccaneers No. 1 tight end

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round rookie tight end Cade Otton is the "best option" to be the team's No. 1 tight end this season, writes Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Smith says the Buccaneers may not have a clear No. 1 tight end following Rob Gronkowski's retirement last week, but that "there is...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Dianna Russini Reacts To Controversial Quarterback List

Earlier Wednesday morning, ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson turned heads with a very controversial list. The former NFL wide receiver named his top five "scariest quarterbacks" in the NFL. At the top of his list, Keyshawn had Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He rounded out the top five with Patrick Mahomes,...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Vacation Photo Is Going Viral

Over the past few years, fans have learned quite a bit about Tom Brady's diet - whether they want to or not. He infamously doesn't eat strawberries or any number of other sweets, natural or not. One part of his diet that had fans concerned about Brady's psyche was his penchant for eating avocado ice cream.
NFL
The Spun

A 3-Team Baker Mayfield Quarterback Trade Is Being Floated

The Cleveland Browns have dug themselves into a deep hole this season. Cleveland probably severed its relationship with Baker Mayfield when acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. Now the Browns will likely begin 2022 without either quarterback. The NFL is investigating Watson amid multiple allegations of sexual assault and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Says 1 NBA Star Is Playing The Wrong Sport

Anthony Edwards' talent isn't contained to the basketball court. The Minnesota Timberwolves star posted a video where he shows off his strong arm and pass-catching skills on the gridiron. Edwards earned praise from NFL icon Tom Brady, who encouraged the 20-year-old to reconsider his calling. "Ant I know the money...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares strong remarks about Super Bowl XLV loss to Packers

It’s been over a decade since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers faced off in Super Bowl XLV (45). The saying “Championships Last Forever” is true for not only the winner, but the losers as well. Recently Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin sat down on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. They spoke about several topics in the episode; however one was the Super Bowl XLV loss to the Green Bay Packers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can’t stop fawning over new head coach Josh McDaniels. In an interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Carr opened up about the “genius” of McDaniels. Given the controversial second Raiders tenure of Jon Gruden, Carr’s lavish praise of McDaniels kind of comes off as a subtle jab […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
12up

Aaron Rodgers keeps embarrassing NFC North teams

Aaron Rodgers continues to showcase he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Despite climbing in age a bit, Rodgers is doing his thing regularly and more of the same is expected this upcoming season. That's bad news for the rest of the NFC North, as Rodgers has made...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buccaneers Com#Siriusxm#The New England Patriots#Brate
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said About Browns

With serious questions about the Browns quarterback situation going into 2022, some have wondered whether the team would turn back to Baker Mayfield if worst comes to worst. Per Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com, "I asked Baker Mayfield if there was any chance for a reconciliation with the Browns if they were without their quarterback this season. He said the Browns would have to reach out to start that process. Mayfield said he has moved on."
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

49ers trading Jimmy G to Browns makes sense, but has roadblocks

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns isn’t the most viable possibility for the 49ers, but it might make the most sense. With Deshaun Watson potentially facing a suspension for at least the entirety of the 2022 season and the Browns' relationship with Baker Mayfield irreconcilable, Jacoby Brissett is the last QB remaining on the roster and very well could end up as QB1.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson Punishment Suggestion

With Deshaun Watson's hearing currently in progress, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk has revealed his latest suggestion as to how the NFL may discipline the star quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. Florio suggested that the NFL and NFL Players Association could treat the 2021 season for Watson like an unpaid suspension....
CLEVELAND, OH
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots Executive Reveals Rob Gronkowski Prediction

For the second time, future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement from football. But will he stay retired this time?. During The GM Shuffle podcast, former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi expressed doubt that Gronkowski will come back. He believes Gronkowski at his word that he's retired for good due to the toll the game has taken on his body.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy