Billy Ronald Kincaid

(Age 66, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday July 1st at 10am at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 9am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
(Age 38, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday July 2nd at 11am at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday from 9am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Patriotic in the Pennyrile is coming up next month at Casey Jones Distillery, with the Pennyrile Area Community Band to present music appropriate for the Independence Day season. Darwin Baggett with the band says food trucks will start serving at 5 p.m. July 12 and the concert will commence at...
Jennie Stuart Health has a new service that will help provide comfort to families who have experienced a stillbirth, in honor of Bella River Disney of Clarksville. According to a news release, the Caring Cradle was made possible thanks to a generous gift by Kelsey and Nick Disney to the Jennie Stuart Health Foundation, benefiting the obstetrics floor of Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library is honored to partner with Save the Children Foundation to present “Summer Stories”; a 30-day reading. challenge beginning in July. Save the Children and Imagination Library are challenging children ages birth to 5 years old to read at least 15 minutes a day...
Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith is urging residents to postpone any outdoor burning and to be very careful with fireworks as the region continues to be very dry. Elkton and Sharon Grove firefighters responded to a controlled burn that spread into the woods Tuesday and Smith says any...
Two Herndon residents have been arrested on warrants for an alleged burglary and assault from over the weekend on West 13th Street. Hopkinsville police allege that 31-year old Shycorian Bailey and 28-year old Rodreyanna Bailey of Herndon entered a home in the 500 block of West 13th Saturday and assaulted a woman inside, leaving scratches and bruises on the victim.
Two suspects accused of stealing wire from a Todd County business were arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges. Arrest citations for 29-year old Matthew Merrill of Pembroke and 42-year old Jodi Simson of Elkton say they were observed allegedly trespassing on the property at Jeff Lear Trucking and that they had stolen copper wiring from dump trucks on the grounds. The pair reportedly fled when confronted, but both were soon located and detained by Todd County Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Turner.
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car in a hit and run incident Monday night on Boales Street. It happened just before 11 p.m., when 24-year old Kaliyah Ellis of Hopkinsville was struck by the side of a car driven by an unknown suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived.
A resolution appears to be likely in the arson case against Anthony Taylor, the man accused of setting fire to an East 18th Street home in September of last year, as a continuance was granted in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Public defender Eric Bearden requested more time to go...
The Muhlenberg County man who led police in Todd and Christian County on a high-speed pursuit in April has been indicted by a Christian County grand jury. The grand jury indicted 39-year old James Crick of Greenville for wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, DUI, reckless driving and several other counts.
There continues to be an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Christian County, but the rise isn’t a dramatic spike that was seen earlier in the pandemic. There were 226 new cases between June 17 and 27, bringing the active case count to 312, according to the Christian County Health Department.
Pennyrile Electric System hosted their annual meeting Tuesday afternoon, with both in-person and virtual options for members to take advantage of and attend. The cooperative received a clean audit for the last fiscal year, with Anna Heard of Gentry, Duiguid and Associates giving the report, with no deficiencies identified in the audit.
