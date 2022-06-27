ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Sherbert Williams

By Traci Mason
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 77, of Old Madisonville Rd) Funeral service will be Thursday June...

Adam Chase Schrecker

(Age 38, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday July 2nd at 11am at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday from 9am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
CADIZ, KY
Tara Lynn Fagaly

(Age 38, of Hopkinsville) No services will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Glenda Wells

(74, Old Fruit Hill Road) Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Judges Chapel Cemetery. Lamb Funeral Home is in charge.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Jennie Stuart Health now home to Caring Cradle to help grieving parents

Jennie Stuart Health has a new service that will help provide comfort to families who have experienced a stillbirth, in honor of Bella River Disney of Clarksville. According to a news release, the Caring Cradle was made possible thanks to a generous gift by Kelsey and Nick Disney to the Jennie Stuart Health Foundation, benefiting the obstetrics floor of Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Patriotic in the Pennyrile coming up July 12

Patriotic in the Pennyrile is coming up next month at Casey Jones Distillery, with the Pennyrile Area Community Band to present music appropriate for the Independence Day season. Darwin Baggett with the band says food trucks will start serving at 5 p.m. July 12 and the concert will commence at...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Two arrested for alleged copper theft in Todd County

Two suspects accused of stealing wire from a Todd County business were arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges. Arrest citations for 29-year old Matthew Merrill of Pembroke and 42-year old Jodi Simson of Elkton say they were observed allegedly trespassing on the property at Jeff Lear Trucking and that they had stolen copper wiring from dump trucks on the grounds. The pair reportedly fled when confronted, but both were soon located and detained by Todd County Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Turner.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Todd EM Director discourages outdoor burning as dry conditions persist

Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith is urging residents to postpone any outdoor burning and to be very careful with fireworks as the region continues to be very dry. Elkton and Sharon Grove firefighters responded to a controlled burn that spread into the woods Tuesday and Smith says any...
TODD COUNTY, KY
Resolution likely in East 18th Street arson case

A resolution appears to be likely in the arson case against Anthony Taylor, the man accused of setting fire to an East 18th Street home in September of last year, as a continuance was granted in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Public defender Eric Bearden requested more time to go...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Woman hit by car in hit and run

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car in a hit and run incident Monday night on Boales Street. It happened just before 11 p.m., when 24-year old Kaliyah Ellis of Hopkinsville was struck by the side of a car driven by an unknown suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

