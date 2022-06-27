Sherbert Williams

(Age 38, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Saturday July 2nd at 11am at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday from 9am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Jennie Stuart Health has a new service that will help provide comfort to families who have experienced a stillbirth, in honor of Bella River Disney of Clarksville. According to a news release, the Caring Cradle was made possible thanks to a generous gift by Kelsey and Nick Disney to the Jennie Stuart Health Foundation, benefiting the obstetrics floor of Jennie Stuart Medical Center.
Patriotic in the Pennyrile is coming up next month at Casey Jones Distillery, with the Pennyrile Area Community Band to present music appropriate for the Independence Day season. Darwin Baggett with the band says food trucks will start serving at 5 p.m. July 12 and the concert will commence at...
The Hoptown Hoppers lost the lead late in a 17-4 defeat to Madisonville Miners on Tuesday. The Miners scored six runs in the seventh inning. Garrett Blevins took the loss for Hoptown Hoppers. Blevins lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs. Other Scores:. Full Count 13...
Two suspects accused of stealing wire from a Todd County business were arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges. Arrest citations for 29-year old Matthew Merrill of Pembroke and 42-year old Jodi Simson of Elkton say they were observed allegedly trespassing on the property at Jeff Lear Trucking and that they had stolen copper wiring from dump trucks on the grounds. The pair reportedly fled when confronted, but both were soon located and detained by Todd County Sheriff’s Sgt. Patrick Turner.
Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith is urging residents to postpone any outdoor burning and to be very careful with fireworks as the region continues to be very dry. Elkton and Sharon Grove firefighters responded to a controlled burn that spread into the woods Tuesday and Smith says any...
A resolution appears to be likely in the arson case against Anthony Taylor, the man accused of setting fire to an East 18th Street home in September of last year, as a continuance was granted in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Public defender Eric Bearden requested more time to go...
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman was struck by a car in a hit and run incident Monday night on Boales Street. It happened just before 11 p.m., when 24-year old Kaliyah Ellis of Hopkinsville was struck by the side of a car driven by an unknown suspect, who fled the scene before police arrived.
Comments / 0