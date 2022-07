Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Humboldt man was hurt after being ejected from his motorcycle Monday evening on the south side of Spencer. A crash report from the Spencer Police Department says 57-year-old Kip Ireland was westbound in the 200 block of 11th Street Southeast around 7:45 when he apparently hit a bump in the road causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle hitting his head an briefly losing consciousness.

