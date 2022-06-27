ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

Monahans Mural Project brings art to the community

NewsWest 9
 3 days ago
MONAHANS, Texas — A nonprofit organization is working to bring a splash of color to Monahans. The Monahans Mural Project has installed some new art pieces downtown with the help...

marfapublicradio.org

Co-Founders of Pride Center West Texas reflect on finding a home in Odessa

Bryan and Clint Wilson moved to Odessa in 2020 with one goal in mind, to start a center that offered a safe space for LGBTQ youth and adults in the Permian Basin. In 2020, Bryan and Clint Wilson moved to Odessa from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to start a community center for LGBTQ people in the Permian Basin. The couple set out to create a space where everyone can feel safe and accepted.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland family rescues dog from storm drain

MIDLAND, Texas — The Yzarra family is all smiles now that every member is reunited. This family was left panicking on Tuesday after their two dogs got out. That's when their pursuit for their pups started. “He goes on my bicycle; my husband goes running. I go in the...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican tapas restaurant and bar opens in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) Odessa continues to expand east. The newest addition is a bar and restaurant called Fuego. “It’s my first time here and I can tell you I already love it,” says Valerie Garcia, who lives in Odessa. Fuego is the newest place to serve up craft cocktails and food. It opened up two […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Habitat for Humanity donate its 178th home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This week Midland Habitat for Humanity donated its 178th house in the history’s program. The home was funded by the Permian Basin Area Foundation and the Moriah Foundation. According to a recent news release, Midland Habitat for Humanity is a Christian-based non-profit organization that builds homes for low-income families in substandard […]
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Bored In Midland-Odessa? Check Out These 3 Awesome Events To Attend This Summer!

How many times have we heard a friend, family member or coworker say, 'there is NOTHING to do here!' Heck, I would be lying if I said I haven't said it a time or two. Sometimes we do feel that way but the reality is, we're just not looking hard enough or we're just not aware of exactly all this is going on. Here are 3 events going on throughout the summer months that you can have fun being a part of!
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Meat Company 4th of July Burger Kit

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over in Midland one local market is offering a great deal for your 4th of July cookout. It includes your burger, buns, patties, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and pickles. However, over the last 3 years, the national price for a burger kit has gone up nearly...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

There Should Be A Special Class To Learn How To Park In Midland Odessa

Drivers in West Texas, we'll get to you in a second... First, let's start with PARKING LOT DESIGNERS AND BUILDERS who designed the lots in West Texas--we're talking to you. You've created havoc in the lives of the citizens of this great area daily when we attempt to park our vehicles. I'm not sure why those folks didn't keep in mind when building parking lots all throughout the Permian Basin--that EVERYONE HERE OWNS TRUCKS. I have yet to park somewhere that I don't practically need a can opener to either get out of my car after I've parked or almost need to borrow a couple of Marshallers from Midland International Airport to guide me out of a parking spot when I'm ready to leave.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

BEWARE! Have You Ever Lived At These Haunted Apartments In Midland?

Why am I like this? Curiosity killed the cat. Isn't that how the saying goes? I was chatting with a group of friends over the weekend and the topic came up of living in places that were haunted. One of the ladies in the group said that pretty much every place she has lived has been haunted. She has seen and heard ghosts everywhere she goes! My response? NOPE!
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa College holds kickoff for Downtown Project

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College held a kickoff party Tuesday for its Downtown Project. The event featured a groundbreaking ceremony and honored OC's partners, the City of Odessa and Toby and Sandra Eoff. OC's Downtown Project hopes to make the area near 4th and Jackson a hotspot by adding...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

UTPB hosts engineering summer camps

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas Permian Basin College of Engineering is giving young people with an interest in STEM two opportunities to explore the field. They are currently hosting two engineering camps, UNITE and XTO. The camps give middle and high school students a chance to check...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Odessa offices closed on the 4th of July

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa offices will be closed on July 4th to observe Independence Day. City leaders say that office closing for the holiday will impact expected services in the area. In a recent news release, the City of Odessa states that there will be a slight change in trash pickup. […]
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Traveling Between Midland And Odessa Just Got Tougher….

It's that time of year again where the roads are a nightmare and not just because so many people here in West Texas can't drive... It's the added fun of road construction! The latest project we JUST ran into traveling to Odessa from the radio station's studios at 1788 and 191 in Midland-are the trucks and crane offloading concrete barriers to block traffic in the westbound lanes of 191, causing traffic to bottleneck into one lane just past the interchange headed towards Odessa, with the offloading right now occurring on 191 in front of La Hacienda. The orange cones sending you to the left lane begin just after the 1788 and 191 interchanges so you do have time to get over. Probably a great idea if you can to use an alternate route to get to Odessa from Midland-at least today til they get done setting these barriers in place for the project about to get underway. Otherwise, plan on slowing down, stopping at times, and waiting.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Fire destroys home, cars. Family left with nothing.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Sharon Jackman and family are trying to cope after so much was lost in a fire last Friday, including their home and two of their cars. They said they they’re grateful for the help from locals, and hope they continue to get some support. Odessa Fire Rescue said the cause of […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews teen, father prepare for World Shooting Championships

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On the range, Justin Chavez has a look of steel. A year ago, Justin was winning clay shooting titles in San Antonio. Now, he has the opportunity for something much bigger. “This is a huge achievement for me, making Team USA,” Justin said. When CBS7...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Fire Marshals stress importance of firework safety

ECTOR, Texas — With Independence Day coming up it's firework season, which means all kinds of different fireworks, poppers and sparklers will be set off. "We want people to have a good time, it is the Fourth of July, the nation's Independence Day so we want people to celebrate, but just be responsible," said Justin Bunch, Fire Marshal for Midland County.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Monahans Freedom Fest celebrates Independence Day

MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans will be celebrating Independence Day all day on July 4 at Hill Park. Freedom Fest will kick off at 9 a.m. with a parade, followed by the opening ceremony. The event will feature the Miss Monahans pageant, children's games, free swimming, craft and food vendors...
MONAHANS, TX
B93

Top 10 Signs You Are From Midland/Odessa

If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. 1. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a truck) Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

