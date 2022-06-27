ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Fatal pedestrian crash closes Lancaster Drive near Salem for several hours overnight

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. — Police and emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster Drive and Ibex...

katu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN MARION COUNTY, OREGON

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

13-year-old boy dies in crash on Hwy 99E near Woodburn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A teenager died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near Woodburn Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 33. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to a rest in a ditch.
WOODBURN, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99E Fatal, Clackamas Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
MILWAUKIE, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Man rushed to the hospital after North Portland shooting, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Portland police. Officers were first called to the 9400 block of North Richmond Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers were...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Officer 'assaulted' with groceries

The Forest Grove Police Department reports calls for service from June 10-16, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 10 A caller reported a subject wearing a red hood was possibly buying or selling drugs near a local hotel. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area. A caller reported an argument with their spouse was getting out of hand and requested police assistance. Officers found...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Lebanon man dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 20

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Highway 20, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home. OSP said an investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment.
LEBANON, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 20 IN OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. The preliminary...
SWEET HOME, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lancaster Drive
KXL

$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
MARION COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Police investigate shooting call in northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to Northeast Halsey and Grand Avenue at around 2 a.m. There’s no word on if anyone was hurt or if a suspect is in custody. This is a developing story, we will...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Highway 219 closed near Hillsboro, car down an embankment

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — At 3:40 p.m., Hillsboro Fire Department, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, along with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, responded to a call of a car down an embankment near the Jackson Bottom Wetlands, just south of Hillsboro. The driver was trapped when Hillsboro Fire first...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Foster child missing, police searching Portland area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking the public to help find 15-year-old Phoenyx Cannon. Cannon is a foster child and went missing on May 9, 2022. She is believed to be in danger and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, basketball shorts, and Nike slip-on shoes. Officials believe...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kptv.com

Fire destroys part of stands at Oregon rodeo weeks before event

PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event. Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.
PHILOMATH, OR
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Motorcycle accident claims life of Lebanon, Ore. resident

A motorcyclist died Sunday evening in a crash along Highway 20 east of Sweet Home. Oregon State Police and first responders were called out just before 7 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 55, about 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Investigators say that...
LEBANON, OR
KATU.com

Portland man dies in motorcycle accident on Highway 99E

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A Portland man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in Milwaukie. According to Oregon State Police, just before 9:30 p.m., James Sheehan, 57, from Portland was operating a motorcycle and hit a car headed southbound on Highway 99E near SE Jennings Avenue.
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

Traffic mission in Multnomah County leads to drugs, arrests

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, along with Gresham Police continued their enhanced public safety campaign over the weekend. Sunday night, June 26, law enforcement officers conducted 57 traffic stops, recovered two stolen vehicles, and arrested 12 individuals. Charges included reckless driving, attempted assault of a...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy