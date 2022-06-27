ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

With ‘Stop W.O.K.E. Act’ imminent, judge denies request to halt law

By Renzo Downey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Judge Mark Walker's order sides with Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state for now, he did not rule on the constitutionality of the measure. A federal judge is allowing a ban on “woke ideology” associated with critical race theory to take effect on Friday. Judge Mark...

Sadie Christenson
2d ago

Another judge not ruling on the constitutionality of the law....Says it all.

