New York City, NY

Yankees just got valuable wake-up call from Astros

By James Kratch
elitesportsny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no crisis. Aaron Judge’s heroics made sure of that. While it was unpleasant at times — specifically for 16 1/3 consecutive innings spanning from Friday night to Sunday afternoon — the Yankees got the split with the Astros. No ground gained. But none lost...

elitesportsny.com

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
ClutchPoints

The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers

Three months ago, Freddie Freeman shockingly left the Atlanta Braves to sign a massive six-year $162 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers already boasted one of the best lineups in baseball and added a future Hall of Fame first baseman. Everything seemed to fall into place when the season began. However, the […] The post The real reason Freddie Freeman fired his agent after leaving Braves for Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

3 teams that could steal Aaron Judge away from the Bronx

The New York Yankees have no intention of letting Aaron Judge join another team in free agency next off-season, but unless they’re willing to open up the checkbook, they may lose out on the star slugger. Judge is having an MVP-caliber campaign, hitting .289 with a 36.4% on-base rate and career-best .629 slugging percentage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson comments on Freddie Freeman switching agents

Following Freddie Freeman‘s emotional return to Truist Park, he announced that he is switching agencies because he believes they mishandled his free agent negotiations. As tears ran down Freeman’s face throughout the entire weekend, it couldn’t be more clear that he was wearing the wrong uniform. Unfortunately, there’s no going back now.
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Mike Trout pointed out that Angels reliever was tipping pitches

The Los Angeles Angels dropped to 36-41 after an 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and Mike Trout seemed visibly frustrated with one of his teammates. Angels reliever Elvis Peguero came on in the sixth inning and gave up four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Peguero was tipping his pitches, and cameras caught Trout in center field demonstrating how the pitcher was doing so. Trout was seemingly showing Peguero how to fix the problem.
thecomeback.com

MLB world upset about missed call in Aaron Judge at-bat

In his at-bat in the third inning of Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge struck out. One of the strikes caused something of an uproar. Judge offered at the first and third strike of the at-bat against Frankie Montas. So, there was no...
FanSided

Astros injury update: Latest on Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña

A massive collision between Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Peña left the Astros without two of their best players against the Mets. How are they doing now?. The Houston Astros got quite the scare on Wednesday when Yordan Alvarez had to be carted off the field after a collision with Jeremy Peña.
thecomeback.com

Kyle Schwarber keeps crushing June home runs at historic rate

On Tuesday evening, Jayson Stark of The Athletic tweeted an incredible factoid about Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber. Entering the Phillies’ game against the Atlanta Braves, Schwarber had a career home run ratio of 9.93 at-bats/home run, as noted by Stark. That’s the No. 1 ratio in modern history, with some guy known as Babe Ruth second at 10.63 AB/HR.
Larry Brown Sports

Angels reliever suffered big injury during brawl with Mariners

The wildest brawl of the MLB season so far has taken an unfortunate twist. Los Angeles Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters on Tuesday that reliever Archie Bradley suffered a fractured right elbow during Sunday’s brawl against the Seattle Mariners, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. Bradley has been placed on the IL and is expected to miss a couple months.
NBA at 75: The Buffalo Braves and the dynasty that never was

In the 1970s, the Buffalo Braves looked like they could be the NBA’s next great team, yet things never panned out. What happened?. The Buffalo Braves no longer exist. In 1978, the short-lived franchise moved to San Diego and was renamed the Clippers, closing the door on a team that often looked promising but perpetually struggled to make good on its potential. The Braves only won one playoff series and one can tell a fairly full history of the NBA without mentioning them at all. But to do that would also mean ignoring one of the most tumultuous and fascinating teams in NBA history, a squad that featured multiple Hall of Famers and looked like a team sure to contend for years to come, but alas, never did. They are a dynasty that never was.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 6/30/2022

The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Yankees-Astros prediction and pick. This game will easily be the most entertaining contest on Thursday night. The Yankees enter this game as the best team in the MLB, sporting a 56-20 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East. The Astros can’t compare with New York’s record, but unsurprisingly, they also come into this game as one of the better teams in the MLB. Houston has dominated their division with a 47-27 record, a record that has given them a stranglehold on the AL West. A battle between division leaders always makes for an interesting matchup, and this game is no exception. Let’s cut to the chase and get straight into the pick.
FanSided

Why are Yankees and Astros randomly playing one game on June 30?

It’s June 30. The New York Yankees just finished up a series sweep of the Oakland Athletics and immediately hopped on a plane to head to Houston. That’s right! Another series against the Astros. Oh wait … this one’s only … one game? Is that a thing now? Why is this what the Yankees have to do before traveling again to Cleveland for a weekend series against the Guardians?
