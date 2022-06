The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announced the selection of Kristina “Kristi” Hall as the new Regulatory Division chief. The mission of the USACE Regulatory Program is to protect the Nation’s aquatic resources while allowing reasonable development through fair, flexible, and balanced permit decisions. In her new position, Hall will oversee and manage the actions and requests that are submitted regarding the waters or wetlands within the district’s area of responsibility, as well as maintain the mitigation program to offset the losses to the aquatic environment.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO