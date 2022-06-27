ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Triangle traffic is back, and so are the ramp signals on Interstate 540 in North Raleigh

By Richard Stradling
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

In another sign that life is getting back to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is turning on the traffic signals that control the flow of cars getting on westbound Interstate 540 in North Raleigh.

Starting Tuesday morning, the lights will again alternate between green and red to let one or two cars onto the freeway at a time. The goal is to put some space between vehicles coming down the ramps to make it easier for them to merge into traffic on the highway.

The signals, or ramp meters, at Falls of Neuse, Six Forks, Creedmoor and Leesville roads are the first in North Carolina and were turned on in the fall of 2017 . They were turned off more than two years ago when the coronavirus pandemic prompted businesses to close or have employees work at home.

Now traffic has rebounded to the point that the N.C. Department of Transportation has decided to turn the system back on, starting with Tuesday morning’s commute.

The system uses sensors in the pavement to determine when traffic on I-540 is heavy enough that the ramps need modulating. That’s generally during the mornings, as workers are heading toward Research Triangle Park, but can also happen when accidents, construction or special events gum up traffic.

The lights are not likely to be needed as often as they were before the pandemic, at least not yet. About a third of mornings this month, traffic on I-540 slowed to between 30 and 40 mph for a half hour, according to NCDOT spokesman Aaron Moody.

“This is nothing compared to pre-pandemic traffic levels, in which almost every weekday had slow traffic (30-40 mph) lasting for 1-2 hours each morning along with stop-and-go traffic jams,” Moody wrote in an email.

Ramp signals have been used in Chicago since the 1960s and are now common in other large cities, including Atlanta, Denver and Houston. NCDOT cites studies from other places that show the signals improve traffic flow on the highway and reduce crashes .

Data compiled by researchers at N.C. State University showed improvements on I-540 early on, but also found that traffic on the four roads leading to the highway did not consistently improve and sometimes got worse, as cars backed up on the ramps .

NCDOT says sensors can adjust the signals when backups occur. When that doesn’t work, the department says cameras allow its traffic operations center to manually adjust the lights.

The four ramp meters on I-540 remain the only ones in North Carolina, but NCDOT plans to install several along Wade Avenue and Interstate 40 between the Raleigh Beltline and N.C. 54 near Chapel Hill in 2029.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwEB4_0gNVmbk000
Workers install a ramp signal at the ramp from Creedmoor Road on to westbound Interstate 540 in 2017. After being turned off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the signals will be used again during the morning commute starting Tuesday, Sept. 28. Richard Stradling/rstradling@newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

New highway I-885 opens in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officials say the new highway could cut some drivers commute down by around 10 minutes and ease congestion through downtown Durham.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Research Triangle Park, NC
Raleigh, NC
Cars
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
City
Denver, NC
cbs17

NC construction companies strategizing to recruit workers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Federal labor data shows there are close to 500,000 job openings in the construction industry. Those positions are crucial in helping build the Triangle’s much-needed homes. “You can see as you drive around the Triangle that construction is booming,” said Ilina Ewen with Samet...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Traffic Signals#Triangle#Traffic Accident#Falls Of Neuse#Ncdot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WITN

Smoke from Hyde County fire pushing all the way to Raleigh

Holiday weekends are known for people going out of town, and with AAA predicting a record number of travelers for the Fourth of July, one sheriff’s office in Eastern Carolina is prepared to keep an eye out. 25 years of reporting in ENC: The impact of CMN on lives...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

All clear given after threat toward Durham Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Tech evacuated its main campus for hours on Thursday following a threat. Police said the threat was made just before 11 a.m. Thursday. A tweet from the school said a threat led to the evacuation of Building 6 and the Wynn Center along with a shelter in place order.
DURHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
5K+
Followers
497
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy