Paul Goldsboro, passed away on Friday June 24, 2022 at the age of 94. He was born June 23, 1928. He was the youngest of five boys born at home, to Iva Buchanan Goldsboro and Wilson Goldsboro of Brownstown, Illinois. Early schooling took place in a one room schoolhouse in Sefton Township. High school years were in Brownstown and one year at Aurora East High School. Paul was in the Navy based in San Diego when he married Bernadine Elliott in April of 1947. After the service he was a very proud member of the IBEW, Aurora local 461 and Alton 309 local. His trade took him to many local job sites as well as Greenland and Cuba.

PLANO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO