New York Court Overturns Law Letting Non-Citizens Vote in Local Elections

The U.S. Secret Service was never contacted by the Jan. 6 committee ahead of explosive testimony by a former Trump aide who claimed former President Donald Trump tried to grab the wheel of his limo to take it up to Capitol Hill the day of the riot. The agency’s top communications official told Politico Wednesday morning that the group tasked with investigating the Capitol riot was never asked to reappear regarding Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony. “[W]e were not asked to reappear before the Committee in response to yesterday’s new information and we plan on formally responding on the record,” the Secret Service’s top communications official Anthony Guglielmi told Politico. “We have and will continue to make any member of the Secret Service available.” Guglielmi added in a statement to The Daily Beast that the agency has been “cooperating fully with the select committee since its inception in spring of 2021” and “will continue to do so by responding formally and on the record to the committee regarding new allegations that surfaced in yesterday’s testimony.” Responding to reports that former Trump-assigned Secret Service agents might move to testify against Hutchinson’s claims, her lawyer Jody Hunt wrote: “Ms. Hutchinson testified, under oath, and recounted what she was told. Those with knowledge of the episode also should testify under oath.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO