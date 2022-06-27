ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Court Overturns Law Letting Non-Citizens Vote in Local Elections

By Alice Tecotzky
 2 days ago
A State Supreme Court justice in New York has nullified a law that would have let non-citizens vote in municipal elections in New York City, The New York Times reported....

