New York Court Overturns Law Letting Non-Citizens Vote in Local Elections

A lawyer for Ginni Thomas told the Jan. 6 select committee that he has “serious concerns” about the prospect of her speaking to the panel investigating the insurrection. Thomas, a hardline conservative campaigner and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had been requested to give evidence to the committee in part because of her email exchanges with John Eastman, Donald Trump’s election attorney. “I would also note that this has been a particularly stressful time as the Thomases have been subjected to an avalanche of death threats and other abuse by the unprecedented assault on the conservative Supreme Court Justices and their families,” Thomas’ lawyer Mark Paoletta wrote to the panel. He also asked for more information on why the panel wants to speak with Thomas. “As she has already indicated, Mrs. Thomas is eager to clear her name and is willing to appear before the Committee to do so,” he wrote. “However, based on my understanding of the communications that spurred the Committee’s request, I do not understand the need to speak with Mrs. Thomas.”
