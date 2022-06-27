ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Rain and humidity comes to an end, sun and warmth returns to Maine this week

By Matt Hoenig
WPFO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND (WGME) -- Get ready for more sunny and warm weather across Maine this week. Any steady rain will taper to some scattered showers Monday afternoon....

fox23maine.com

WPFO

Big weather changes expected for Independence Day weekend in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- In typical Maine fashion, the upcoming holiday weekend will feature some ups and downs when it comes to weather. Starting with Friday, it looks to get pretty toasty. Temperatures will surge into the 90s inland, while a sea breeze will keep the beaches in the 80s. If you're kicking off the weekend early, it looks like a great day to cool off by the ocean or lake. Other than some high clouds, we'll see lots of sunshine on Friday, so sunburns will happen quickly. It's a good idea to bring the sunscreen if you have outdoor plans this weekend.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Air quality alert in effect for some coastal Maine areas

An air quality alert is impacting parts of Maine. Ground-level ozone concentrations will be climbing in Maine on Friday and are expected to reach unhealthy levels. Winds turn on Friday and are expected to bring ozone into the Gulf of Maine where it is expected to impact coastal areas from Kittery through Acadia National Park.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Lobstermen frustrated by regulations after new study shows whale entanglements decline

HARPSWELL (WGME)-- A new report has Maine lobstermen saying, "I told you so." The report says large whale entanglements dropped in 2020, including for the right whale. Lobstermen in Maine have long argued they should not be blamed for the right whales' population decline, which makes this new study from NOAA all the more frustrating.
WPFO

Motorcycle crash fatalities headed toward record numbers in Maine

More than a dozen people lost their lives in Maine while on the road riding motorcycles this year, showing a surge in deaths set to surpass each year’s total since 2018. Data from the Bureau of Highway Safety recorded a total of 18 motorcycle crashes so far this year that ended the lives of seventeen people who operated a bike. One rider also died, according to data provided by Maine Department of Safety public information officer Shannon Moss.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Dental coverage expanding for more than 200,000 Mainers

State officials say more than 200,000 Mainers will start getting access to dental care coverage starting on Friday. On Friday, dental care will become available to Maine residents who use Maine Care insurance. Officials say Maine Care will cover preventative, restorative, and diagnostic care. The state has among the fewest...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

New law requires hunters in Maine to keep dogs off posted property

(BDN) -- Maine landowners who do not want hunters and their dogs accessing posted property are the intended beneficiaries of a new law scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 8. The civil trespass with hunting dog law puts the responsibility on hunting dog trainers and handlers to make sure the animals do not access posted property. Some hunters in Maine employ dogs to pursue bears, coyotes, bobcats, raccoons and foxes during the regular seasons for that game.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills announces over $15M in grants for seafood industry

Maine seafood dealers and processors will receive more than $15 million worth of grants through Gov. Janet Mills’ Jobs and Recovery Plan. The governor made the announcement at one of the businesses that received a grant. Hollander & de Koning, a shellfish company in Trenton, used their grant to...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
WPFO

New Tennessee law to protect police dogs will soon go into effect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A law that will take effect Friday will protect police dogs by cracking down on individuals who harm K-9s. Joker's Law strengthens penalties for anyone who harms a law enforcement or service animal in the state. Offenders will now be charged with a Class B felony.
WPFO

Manhunt underway for Alabama man accused of shooting 2 deputies

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two Alabama deputies were shot on a highway Wednesday afternoon, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson. The shooting happened in the Brierfield area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and now, a manhunt is underway for 26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall, who is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
BIBB COUNTY, AL

