Rain and humidity comes to an end, sun and warmth returns to Maine this week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- In typical Maine fashion, the upcoming holiday weekend will feature some ups and downs when it comes to weather. Starting with Friday, it looks to get pretty toasty. Temperatures will surge into the 90s inland, while a sea breeze will keep the beaches in the 80s. If you're kicking off the weekend early, it looks like a great day to cool off by the ocean or lake. Other than some high clouds, we'll see lots of sunshine on Friday, so sunburns will happen quickly. It's a good idea to bring the sunscreen if you have outdoor plans this weekend.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO