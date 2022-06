Every weekend throughout the summer you will see Garage Sale signs as you drive through East Texas. This is nothing new and it is interesting to see how people get creative to draw people into their garage sale. Recently I saw someone who did an excellent job of advertising their sale with lots of signage, and the sale promised air conditioning. But for citizens of Jacksonville, Texas garage sales have changed a bit over the past few weeks after a city council meeting put some new restrictions in place.

