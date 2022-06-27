Cinnabon ditches cinnamon in newest dessert — but chocolate lovers will rejoice

Cinnabon’s newest dessert is missing a classic ingredient, but chocolate lovers are sure to rejoice over the brand’s latest creation.

The Atlanta-based bakery will roll out new Chocolate BonBites , its first-ever dessert in U.S. bakeries that’s made without Cinnabon’s famous cinnamon filling/flavoring, the company announced in a news release.

The cinnamon-free treats, “baked with Cinnabon’s classic dough, layered with a rich, chocolate schmear on the inside and topped with both chocolate frosting and Cinnabon’s signature cream cheese frosting,” are available at mall bakeries for a limited time starting Monday, June 27.

Fans can also get their hands a 4- or 16-count pack of the bite-sized desserts at Maverick and Pilot Flying J Travel Center locations nationwide, or order them via the Cinnabon mobile app. The bakery is putting a chocolatey spin on its signature rolls with the debut of the new BonBites, which start at $4.79.

“We’re a bakery-inspired brand, and that gives us the permission to experiment and get creative with new and popular dessert flavors, such as chocolate, within our treats,” Michael Alberici, vice president of marketing for Cinnabon, said in a statement.

“We know chocolate is a classic, familiar flavor that Cinnabon fans love, and we are confident that guests nationwide will enjoy new Chocolate BonBites, too, no matter the occasion,” Alberici added.

Find your nearest Cinnabon here.