ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

MSNBC Names Alex Wagner as Rachel Maddow’s Successor

By Justin Baragona
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Months after MSNBC star Rachel Maddow reached a blockbuster deal to scale back her hosting duties, the network announced on Monday that Alex Wagner would succeed Maddow as host of the 9 p.m. ET hour four nights a week. Wagner,...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Rachel Maddow’s replacement as MSNBC host announced

MSNBC has named Rachel Maddow’s replacement for her 9pm hour.For over a decade, Maddow hosted The Rachel Maddow Show five nights a week, but in April she announced that she would be scaling back. She currently hosts the political talk show once a week on Mondays. On Monday (27 June), the network announced Alex Wagner would be replacing Maddow beginning on 16 August.From 2011 to 2015, Wagner previously worked for the network hosting her daytime show Now with Alex Wagner. In February, she returned to MSNBC as a senior political analyst and guest anchor. “Alex Wagner in the 9pm...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Mika Brzezinski Tried to Burn Her Script On-Air, Forever Changing Cable News

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The honeymoon is over for new CNN president Chris Licht, who got the job earlier this year after Jeff Zucker was shown the door. Zucker, a favorite of CNN talent, was supposed to be the one who guided everyone over the rainbow bridge as they said goodbye to one conglomerate (WarnerMedia) and hello to its even larger successor (Warner Discovery). Zucker, it was thought, would also help smooth the transition to new CEO David Zaslav, a notorious budget hawk who favors cheap reality shows.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Alex Wagner
Person
Rashida Jones
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#The New York Times#Asian American
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Joy Behar says 'The View' changed when Trump got elected: 'We used to have more laughs'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said Monday that the show "changed" when former President Donald Trump was elected, adding that before him, they "used to have more laughs." During Monday's episode, "The View" hosts discussed the show's reunion special that is set to air on Hulu on Monday. After playing a preview of the special, during which the original hosts talked about the public criticism of the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked the hosts about how social media changed the show and "life as we know it."
POTUS
AOL Corp

Fox News anchors joke that Trump family gatherings could be 'awkward' after Ivanka’s Jan. 6 testimony

After declining to air the first January 6 Committee hearing, Fox News covered it with a special Fox News at Night With Shannon Bream featuring anchors Martha McCallum and Bret Baier. At the hearing, the committee played video of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony, later followed by video of Ivanka Trump’s testimony. In his testimony, Barr said that he told former President Trump that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that the former president’s claims were “bulls***.” The committee aired only a small portion of Ivanka’s testimony, but in it, she is shown agreeing with Barr and contradicting her father.
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

'Today': Al Roker's Family Hit by Significant Life Change

Al Roker and his family are adjusting to a significant life change. The Today Show personality's youngest son, Nick, is leaving home to attend college, according to Hello Magazine. This decision paves the way for Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts to be empty-nesters, with the house to themselves. Roker decided to use his status to seek advice on the topic from President Barack Obama himself.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy