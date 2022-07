The Newark and Marion Railway was chartered to build a railroad between its namesake cities in 1900. The line was controlled by the Beebe Syndicate of Upstate New York streetcar and interurban lines but was never electrified. It was reorganized as the Marion Railway in 1917 and was acquired by the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1930 and operated as a spur off the Elmira Branch through the Penn Central and Conrail eras. Control passed to the Ontario Midland Railroad in 1979, with operation ending in 1984.

