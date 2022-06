Olney Hamilton Hospital will unveil a new line of chronic care management this week, as a way to keep patients with chronic illnesses current on their medication and office visits. “This is a new revenue stream for us,” hospital administrator Michael Huff told the hospital board of directors at their June 24 meeting. Hospital staff will spend 20 minutes per month per patient checking on overall health and compliance with doctors’ orders and to schedule appointments and transportation to those appointments, Huff said.

OLNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO