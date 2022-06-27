Woman struck and killed by car in Bismarck

DAWSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The name of a Center, ND man killed in a Kidder County crash Tuesday, June 28th has been released. 24 year-old Cole Helmers was traveling northbound at an unknown speed on 30th Ave SE and struck the side of the second car of an eastbound BSNF train that was traveling approximately 50-60 mph.
(Bismarck, ND) -- A 24-year-old Center man is dead after a collision with a BNSF train. North Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of the pickup was towing a stock trailer with three head of cattle on 30th Avenue Southeast when he struck the side of the train. The impact happened Tuesday night, causing the truck and trailer to roll. None of the cattle in the trailer survived, and the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
DAWSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 24-year-old Center, ND man is dead after his pickup struck the side of a moving train east of Steele last night. The pickup was towing a stock trailer carrying three head of cattle which were also killed in the crash. The pickup was traveling at an undetermined speed when it hit the second car of the BNSF train then went into the ditch of the grade crossing and rolled. The man died at the scene.
BISMARCK, N.D. — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been arrested in Bismarck on a charge that he killed a man at a Memphis motel earlier this year. According to the district attorney’s office in Shelby County, Tennessee, 24-year-old Michael Ray Tillman was indicted on a first-degree murder charge after he was arrested.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A vehicle caught fire on I-94 in Billings County on Tuesday night around 10:18 p.m. MT, causing the eastbound lane of I-94 to be temporarily shut down. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the vehicle was being driven by a 23-year-old man from Everson, WA, and was headed east on […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 24-year-old man from Center is dead after he struck the side of a BNSF train with his pickup near Steele on Tuesday night. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup, who was also towing a stock trailer with 3 head of cattle, was traveling north […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 55-year-old New England woman, Melanie Fitterer, died after she was hit by a car while crossing the 900 block of S 2nd Street around 1:07 a.m. on Saturday, June 25. According to the Bismarck Police Department, a 29-year-old Mandan woman was traveling southbound on S 2nd Street when Fitterer crossed […]
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Town man has been arrested after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase in Mandan Wednesday. Morton County Sheriff’s deputies say they saw 40-year-old Dustin Ward driving at a high rate of speed along Expressway near the BNSF bridge. They say as they tried to pull him over, he fled at speeds of around 110 miles per hour. Deputies say they stopped pursuing due to public safety but located Ward a short time later at the Flying J truck stop.
KIDDER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman from Tappen, North Dakota, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after officials say she crashed her truck into a lake. The North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Monday, June 27, around 10:30 a.m. They say...
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — No one was hurt in a Wednesday afternoon mobile home fire in Bismarck. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of South 12th Street around 11:50 a.m. where they found a mobile home on fire, according to a press release. Five fire department apparatuses and 18 firefighters assisted with extinguishing the fire.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he broke into apartments and terrorized people. Police say 37-year-old Thomas Edwards broke into two apartments Monday on the 1100 block of W Capitol Ave. and the 1000 block of N 4th St. around 10:30 p.m. They say Edwards terrorized two different people, but neither victim sought medical attention.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 25-year-old man from Bismarck was stabbed numerous times on Friday, June 24 around 4:00 a.m. in the area of 200 W Sweet Ave. According to Bismarck Police, the man was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The name of the man was not released. There have […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Bismarck man has been arrested on charges of burglary, terrorizing and aggravated assault following two break-ins in the capitol city Monday night. According to Bismarck Police, the man broke into two different residences on the 1100 block of West Capitol Avenue and the 1000 block of North 4th Street […]
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fireworks are not allowed on Chain of Lakes, which includes New Johns Lake, Hecker’s Lake, East Park Lake and West Park Lake. Federal regulation restricts the possession or use of fireworks on Reclamation lands and water bodies. The McLean County sheriff and federal law...
(Bismarck, ND) -- The owner of the Rugby Wind farm is being fined 24-thousand dollars for missing a state deadline to install light-mitigating technology. The state requires that wind farms use technology to keep the red lights on turbines from blinking all night and becoming a nuisance. The deadline to install the Aircraft Detection Lighting System was December 31st, 2021.
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck’s post office has been moving a bit slow lately — and most of that is due to the shortage of employees. Early Wednesday, we spoke with some people who voiced their concerns. “At our home, it gets delivered at various times. From...
Early July is a time full of events for Mandan. Not only are the Fourth of July Parade and Rodeo Days drawing plenty of crowds, but other smaller festivities like Art in the Park will also take place over the same time period. With so many events happening both on and off the city streets, […]
I don't know about your yard, but my lawn is starting to yellow and brown up. We could use a shot of rain in Bismarck Mandan and we have a chance this afternoon. Let's hope we see some raindrops today, unlike last Friday when beneficial rains formed all around us, but we didn't see a drop. Yep, I'm starting to think the Bismarck Bubble wants to play again.
Have your plans been set, if not this 4th of July tradition is one to attend! Mandan, North Dakota is home to the World's Oldest Rodeo as the Mandan Rodeo Days celebrates its 143rd anniversary. A legendary event, the Mandan Rodeo dates back to first as a baseball game and pony races in 1879, with the first documented bronc riding competition held in 1882.
Comments / 3