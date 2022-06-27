ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving has permission to seek sign-and-trade from Nets

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

In the latest sign of both sides digging in their heels, Nets star Kyrie Irving has asked for and received permission to seek out sign-and-trade packages, The Post has confirmed. But so far, he hasn’t found any pursuers other than the Lakers.

Irving has a host of reasons why he’d prefer a sign-and-trade, mainly because he’d not only salvage over $30 million but even earn a 15 percent trade kicker on his way out the door – one that has to get paid by the Nets.

While Brooklyn has refused to hand Irving – who missed 123 of 226 regular-season games since his 2019 arrival – a full five-year, $245 million max contract, they are believed to have offered more than just a one-year deal. There is still plenty of gray area to meet in the middle, but Irving has been disinclined to take less than the max.

When Irving was asked Sunday by Complex.com whether he wanted to remain a Brooklyn Net, he laughed and rather than answer he pointed to his agent and stepmom Shetellia Riley Irving who was standing beside him.

We asked Kyrie if he still wanted to be a Brooklyn Net 👀 pic.twitter.com/QYYDajosJW

— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 27, 2022

“When I smile like that, it means more there’s more to the story. I’ll have my time to address things,” Irving tweeted in response to the video.

Irving has until Wednesday to pick up his $36 million player option for next season. If he doesn’t, he can become a free agent and sign with another team (like the Lakers for $6 million on the taxpayer MLE) with the Nets getting no compensation. Irving has that as a threat, plus the even more damaging potential of friend Kevin Durant becoming disgruntled and following him out the door.

Durant was at a charity event in Maryland on Monday – the first graduating class from kids on college track at the Durant Center – and is not believed to have had a sit-down with the Nets about their direction in a post-Irving retooling.

Irving had already given Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks a list of a half-dozen teams that he’d prefer to be traded to should they fail to reach an extension: The Clippers, Heat, Knicks, Mavericks, Lakers and 76ers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDdZ7_0gNViIJ900
Kyrie Irving during a Nets playoff loss to the Celtics on April 23, 2022.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

But the Knicks not only expect Irving to stay with the Nets but have little interest in him if he doesn’t. They’re targeting Dallas free agent Jalen Brunson – after hiring his father Rick – and would reportedly eye Malcolm Brogdon as a Plan B, according to Bleacher Report.

Any team getting Irving in a sign-and-trade would be hard-capped, which is restrictive. If he opts in by Wednesday and is dealt afterward – even the same day – that would not be the case, making things simpler for the receiving team and still allowing the All-Star to get his $36 million salary and $5.5 million trade kicker.

Irving has gone out of his way to publicly praise LeBron James lately, and talked on the Durant-owned “The ETCs” podcast about how he still speaks with James frequently, that if he’d been more mature in Cleveland they would’ve won more and he likely would have followed James to the Lakers.

That may well be his best landing spot, with the other teams with cap space either rebuilding or uninterested (like the Knicks). The Lakers are the only team pursuing a sign-and-trade, according to ESPN.

But with Durant’s history with Russell Westbrook – and the latter’s declining game and odious $47 million contract for next season – a reunion is unlikely. The Lakers would almost certainly have to loop in a third team to satisfy the Nets. And Durant.

Durant is believed to be in wait-and-see mode on what the return for Irving is. Should he decide to follow suit and request a trade, with four years left on his contract, the return would be a seismic.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Kendrick Perkins Goes Off on Draymond Green for Blasting Him Over Admission He Prayed for a LeBron Injury

Kendrick Perkins has responded to Warriors forward Draymond Green after he ripped into him for admitting he once prayed for LeBron James to get an injury. In a post shared to Twitter, Perkins directly addressed Green’s recent criticism that also saw him call the former NBA star a “c**n,” and question why he would ever admit to wishing for such a thing. “Take that to the grave, my man,” Green said in a new episode of his podcast.
NBA
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Maryland State
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Maryland, NY
City
Cleveland, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Calls Out Damian Lillard After He Tried Recruiting Kevin Durant: “Dame Sending An SOS To KD Pretty Much The Way Steph Recruited KD To Save His Legacy.”

The defeat of the Golden State Warriors at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals ended up as a result that altered the future of the league. Despite finishing with a record of 73-9 that season, the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead to none other than LeBron James in the finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Report: Nets’ response to Kyrie Irving’s bombshell sign-and-trade request

After just three seasons, the Brooklyn Nets’ superstar combo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant seems destined for a nasty breakup. Rumors have circulated for weeks about Irving’s desire to move on from Brooklyn, and how that would bring about KD’s departure as well. According to new reports, it seems as though these rumors will […] The post Report: Nets’ response to Kyrie Irving’s bombshell sign-and-trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics turned down Knicks' trade offer for Alec Burks

The Boston Celtics have yet to make a significant offseason move, but it hasn't been due to a lack of opportunities, apparently. The Celtics turned down a trade offer from the New York Knicks "earlier this month" that would have sent guard Alec Burks to Boston, MassLive's Brian Robb reported Wednesday. Burks is set to make $10 million this season, so the Celtics could have acquired him using their $17.1 million traded player exception without having to give up a player in return.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Kevin Durant After KD Attacked Shaq On Twitter: "I Know I'm Hilarious. And I'm Not A Billionaire, I'm Actually Broke, But Will Always Speak Facts."

The off-season sniping between players and media members has been at an all-time high this off-season. Draymond Green has been running down analysts and former players like Skip Bayless and Kendrick Perkins through his podcast regularly. Kevin Durant has been in on the action too and went in on Shaquille O'Neal earlier today.
NBA
Lakers Daily

LeBron James offers ecstatic reaction to David Fizdale leaving Lakers for front office position on Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed some serious love to David Fizdale after it was announced that he is joining the Utah Jazz’s front office. Fizdale will become the Jazz’s associate general manager after spending 18 years as a head and assistant coach in the NBA. He will be a part of a front office that consists of Danny Ainge, one of the most respected figures in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Nets#Complex Com
ClutchPoints

Pistons, Pacers make eye-opening Jalen Brunson decision ahead of 2022 NBA free agency

The Dallas Mavericks may have a shot at keeping Jalen Brunson after all. This came to light after both the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers seem to have dropped out of the Brunson sweepstakes. Early on, it seemed as though several other teams would try to sign Brunson, but on June 26, Marc Stein stated […] The post Pistons, Pacers make eye-opening Jalen Brunson decision ahead of 2022 NBA free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Report: Nets allowing Kyrie Irving to seek sign-and-trade

Kyrie Irving's brief tenure with the Boston Celtics ended in disappointment and a lack of team success. It looks like his time with the Brooklyn Nets will conclude in a very similar fashion. Based on the latest report from Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, it would be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Houston Rockets Adding A 4-Point Line On Their Practice Court: "Steph Did Really Change The Game."

The Houston Rockets have been ahead of the curve in some ways when it comes to trends in the NBA. While the Warriors and Stephen Curry are credited with revolutionizing the game with the three-point shot, the Rockets took it a step further and shot threes at a clip never seen before. They still occupy the top 2 spots for attempts as well as makes in a single season, with the peak being the 2018-19 campaign, when they attempted 3,721 threes and made 1,323 of them.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Ali Marks, Dallas Mavericks Star Jalen Brunson’s Girlfriend

Jalen Brunson’s career with the Dallas Mavericks has been nothing short of extraordinary. So, it’s no wonder the Knicks are offering an expensive contract to sign him. Jalen Brunson’s girlfriend, Ali Marks, moved to Dallas to be closer to him. If the rumors are true, she might be relocating to New York soon. Knicks fans are already intrigued by the new WAG and want to know more about who she is. We delve into her background in this Ali Marks wiki.
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

NBA Superstar Stephen Curry To Host The ESPYS Next Month

Click here to read the full article. Current Finals MVP Stephen Curry of the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will host this year’s ESPYS live from Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 20. The event celebrates the year in sports by recognizing major achievements, remembering unforgettable moments and honoring the leading performers and performances. “I’ve had the pleasure of attending The ESPYS but never imagined I’d have the privilege of hosting this special event,” said the four-time NBA champion. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to delivering an exciting show for the fans...
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy