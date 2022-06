Like a lot of other Gen Xers, Ryan Stasik settled on a career path while in college. But, as Stasik told the City Paper, it wasn’t the classes or professors at Notre Dame University that inspired him so much as the music-minded people he was hanging around on campus. These alternative characters included Brendan Bayliss (guitar/vocals) and Joel Cummins (keyboard/vocals) who, with Stasik (bass), comprised the core of the group that came to be known as Umphrey’s McGee. That was nearly a quarter century ago.

