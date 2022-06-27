ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County to benefit from new Niswonger Grant

 3 days ago

The Niswonger Foundation was awarded a Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) Community Partner Grant from the Tennessee Department of Education. The Department announced that the Niswonger Foundation will receive $9 million to support high dosage/low ratio tutoring for eighteen school districts in Northeast Tennessee.

“This project will have a tremendous impact on our region,” states Scott M. Niswonger, the Foundation’s Chairman and Founder. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Education in this extraordinary effort.”

This grant will have a far-reaching impact in the region, supporting the following school districts: Bristol City, Carter County, Cocke County, Elizabethton City, Greene County, Greeneville City, Hamblen County, Hancock County, Hawkins County, Jefferson County, Johnson City, Johnson County, Kingsport City, Newport City, Rogersville City, Sullivan County, Unicoi County and Washington County.

More than 6,000 students will be provided this tutoring assistance over the next two years. The tutoring will be provided in both English language arts (literacy) and mathematics for grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

The Foundation’s expertise with tutoring began with a similarly designed program, in January 2021, in partnership with the Care Foundation of America. Project On Track was initially designed in response to increasing evidence of learning loss associated with the COVID 19 pandemic.

“It was through this initial project that we were convinced of the value of high dosage tutoring,” stated “Project On Track” Director, Dr. Debra Bentley. “High-dosage tutoring is not remedial work. Rather, it focuses on scaffolding academic content so students can access new learning, while also building upon their knowledge and skills base.” The instructional method is based on the specific needs and learning style of the individual child and strongly supported in research.

"Likewise, the program can be tailored to the specific needs of the individual school districts. The tutoring staff will be selected in partnership with each district. Detailed training will ensure that every tutor is well prepared for the project. There is also a planned family communication and support component that will include materials to further support the student’s academic development at home."

Bentley shared: “Project On-Track is designed on the belief that students will invest effort into their own learning if they feel that the tutor cares about their success. The close relationship built between the student and tutor through tutoring sessions motivates students to make their best effort, which often leads them to be more deeply engaged in the instructional materials and eventually experience success.”

Established in 2001, the Niswonger Foundation has a mission “To create opportunities for individual and community growth through education and other sustainable projects.” In addition to the Scholarship and Leadership program, the Niswonger Foundation supports educational programs across Tennessee, with a focus on Northeast Tennessee school districts. With the motto of “Learn-Earn-Return,” the programs of the Foundation are supported by charitable donations, grant funding and personal contributions from Scott Niswonger.

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

