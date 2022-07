KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County program that supports students as they transition from high school life into college is expanding across Tennessee through tnAchieves. Knox Promise connects students receiving tuition help through the Tennessee Promise program with a "completion Coach" to support them during college. This person is meant to help address additional needs beyond finances, close economic and equity gaps and help guide them as they transition away from high school.

