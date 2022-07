The Hope Junior Auxiliary hosted the Hospitality Table at the Hope Farmers’ Market to a warm welcome from vendors and market patrons. The ladies of JA brought tasty treats and coffee for participants and spent the morning enjoying fellowship with local farmers and residents. JA President Aley Mendoza said the organization was delighted to participate in this week’s market. “We are excited to be here!” Mendoza said. “We enjoy any activity which allows us to spend time with other members of the community, especially one with our local farmers who bring fresh produce to Hope residents.”

HOPE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO