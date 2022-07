BATON ROUGE - The leveling of Kirby Smith is still in process and is set to be finished by the end of summer, right in time for school to start in the fall. “The demolition is in phases, and so typically it will be the top quadrant down to the 6th floor and then they’ll move to the other side, so it looks like a patchwork quilt at times," said Catherine David, Assistant Director of Residential Life at LSU.

