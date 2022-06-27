ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Quez Watkins making 'splash plays' in practices

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins has "made some splash plays this spring" and drawn plenty of "buzz from the coaching staff...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andre Drummond should be free agent target for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers made a savvy move in the 2021 offseason when they brought in two-time All-Star Andre Drummond on a veteran’s minimum deal. The move prompted some head-scratching at the time due to his past beef with Joel Embiid. However, Drummond and Embiid played nice, and Drummond was easily the best backup big man the big fellahas had in his time in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

