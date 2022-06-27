Sublette County Arrest Report for June 20 – June 27, 2022

Fire season just got officially underway in the Jackson Hole area as the first incident of the season was reported Tuesday, June 28 at about 3:30pm. The Sandy Fire is currently 15 acres in size, spotting into continuous fuel sources, so the risk for expansion is worrisome. The fire is burning on the Big Piney Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the Cliff Creek area about six miles west of Bondurant. It is in the vicinity of the confluence of Sandy and Marshall creeks, just south of Monument Ridge.

