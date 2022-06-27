ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sublette County, WY

Sublette County Arrest Report for June 20 – June 27, 2022

By news desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINEDALE — The following individual were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 20 – June 27, 2022. Christopher Ruch, of Boulder, WY, was arrested June 23...

Assault Conviction lands Fort Washakie Man in Prison

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced today that XAVIER BRANDON GUINA, 25, of Fort Washakie was sentenced on June 16, 2022, for assault by strangulation and suffocation. He appeared before United States District Court Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl and was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.
FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Sublette County Gets Loan Approval for New Hospital Construction

PINEDALE — Sublette County will soon no longer be the only county in Wyoming without a hospital. The Sublette County Hospital District received approval last Friday for a $32.2 million USDA Rural Development Community Facilities loan to fund the construction of a new Critical Access Hospital (CAH), the first of its kind in Sublette County.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Progress on Middle Piney dam project

SUBLETTE COUNTY – The “two-plus year” project to rebuild the old dam at Middle Piney Lake is turning into a longer-term affair, with this summer the fifth it’s been closed. That’s why Big Piney District Ranger Greg Brooks coaxed two days of day use from the...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Wildfire starts on Bridger-Teton National Forest

Fire season just got officially underway in the Jackson Hole area as the first incident of the season was reported Tuesday, June 28 at about 3:30pm. The Sandy Fire is currently 15 acres in size, spotting into continuous fuel sources, so the risk for expansion is worrisome. The fire is burning on the Big Piney Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the Cliff Creek area about six miles west of Bondurant. It is in the vicinity of the confluence of Sandy and Marshall creeks, just south of Monument Ridge.
JACKSON, WY
Star Valley man killed in ATV wreck

A Star Valley man was killed in an ATV accident southeast of Afton, Wyoming Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, about 10:30 am the Caribou County Sheriff was given notification from the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff of an ATV accident that had occurred approximately 9.5 miles west of the state line.
AFTON, WY

