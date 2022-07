Deutsche Bank analysts Marion Laboure and Galina Pozdnyakova predict that Bitcoin could see $28,000 by the end of 2022 because it has been closely trading with U.S. stocks. Cryptocurrencies have been growing more and more similar in terms of market sentiment, especially to Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, since November 2021. Analysts Labourse and Pozdnyakova expect S&P to recover to its January prices. Due to the increasing resemblance, they also conclude that Bitcoin may follow the S&P recovery to see $28,000.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO