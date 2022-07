A new proposal would allow St. Louis County to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Funds to help boost abortion access. On Wednesday, County Executive Sam Page voiced his support for a proposal led by County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy (D-Webster Groves). In a letter on Monday, Clancy requested Associate County Counselor Margaret Brueggemann prepare legislation to support logistical costs for abortion access, such as childcare and transportation. She also called for funds to address the national baby formula shortage.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO