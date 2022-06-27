ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 4

ray
1d ago

Don't worry they will still vote in November and 2024.. That's what the democratic party does.. get dead people.. to vote..LMFAO

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Watch ‘The Wanderers’ as NYC’s Adams battles Giuliani over Roe v. Wade ‘slap’ incident at ShopRite

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s mayor vs. mayor as controversy continues over an incident involving Rudy Giuliani at a ShopRite supermarket in Charleston on Sunday. Republican Giuliani claimed that a store worker upset about the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court slapped him on the back and called him a “f--king scumbag” who would cause women to die.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
tribecatrib.com

Primary Winners: Two New Faces for Lower Manhattan in State Assembly

Left: Charles Fall won his primary bid to represent the 61st Assembly District for a third term. The district, formerly only in Staten Island, now includes parts of Lower Manhattan. Grace Lee, an activist who first unsuccessfully ran for the Assembly two years ago, is now the Democratic nominee for the 65th Assembly District. Photos: Office of Charles Fall; Carl Glassman/Tribeca Trib (Lee)
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Elections
New York City, NY
Government
spectrumlocalnews.com

4 takeaways from primary night in New York

Round one of New York's primary season is now in the books, and it was a successful night for most incumbents or establishment favorites. It was marked by low turnout and held against the backdrop of polarizing issues at the U.S. Supreme Court being waged at the state level. Here...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

New York Primary Day results: Here’s what we know so far

Gov. Kathy Hochul handily won the primary race, according to the Associated Press, where she was declared the winner at 9:26 p.m. Hochul is now the first woman in New York state history to win the nomination for governor by a major party. Hochul, who ascended to the role after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Attorney General James Sues National Gun Distributors for Fueling Gun Violence Crisis and Endangering New Yorkers

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a landmark lawsuit against multiple gun distributors for fueling the gun violence crisis and endangering New Yorkers. In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and assault-style weapons, known as ghost guns. These gun distributors violated several laws, including New York’s licensing laws, by selling weapons to felons and others without a background check. Attorney General James’ lawsuit stands out by detailing how these businesses repeatedly undermined the law and flooded New York’s streets with illegal ghost guns that harmed New Yorkers. For the first time, Attorney General James is invoking a newly enacted Public Nuisance statute to hold these gun distributors responsible. Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on New York’s gun laws, Attorney General James is taking action to protect New Yorkers and combat the gun violence crisis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Op-Ed: A Message to New York Seniors and Disabled New Yorkers, Freeze Your Rent

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know—some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than twenty years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Suozzi trounced by Hochul, loses Democratic primary

Hometown favorite Glen Cove’s Tom Suozzi lost by a wide margin in his bid to represent Democrats on the ballot for governor, receiving only 12.8 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who Suozzi sparred with often, criticizing her for lacking a plan to fight crime, among other failings, secured 67.5 percent of the vote. Public advocate Jumaane Williams received 19.8 percent.
GLEN COVE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Housing Inequality#The Democratic Party#Coney Island#Democratic#The New York Daily News
huntspointexpress.com

Longwood throws a party to kick off summer

Neighbors welcomed the summer with music, food and special guests. Umbrellas, coolers, and chairs lined Longwood Ave on Saturday, as hundreds came ready to party, undeterred by the heat for the sixth annual Longwood Festival. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were among the guests who came out for...
BRONX, NY
mynbc5.com

Election Results: New York primary 2022

NEW YORK — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in New York. Several big races headline Tuesday's election, including primaries for governor and lieutenant governor. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results from contested races...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

New Brownsville Complex Offers Housing for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals, Dent in New York's Prison-to-Shelter Pipeline

A new supportive housing development with 52 units designated for recently incarcerated individuals is now open in Brownsville, Brooklyn. This past week, the Osborne Association, a nonprofit focused on helping justice-involved people, celebrated the opening of their first housing initiative of its kind, part of their broader $179 million Marcus Garvey Extension Project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

Brooklyn incumbents finish strong in Assembly primary

Not all results are final, but, the morning after New York’s Assembly primaries, most of Brooklyn’s incumbent candidates have handily won re-election. Nine Democratic incumbents in Brooklyn faced challengers this year, but, as of Wednesday morning, all will be headed back to Albany in January. Brian Cunningham, who...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily News

State senator cries as he testifies about being pepper-sprayed by Brooklyn cops during George Floyd protest

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie teared up at Police Headquarters on Wednesday as he recalled being pepper-sprayed by cops at a George Floyd protest. Myrie (D-Brooklyn) removed his glasses and wiped his eyes as he watched police body camera footage of the chaotic scene at Barclays Center on May 29, 2020, when he and former Assemblywoman Diana Richardson were pepper-sprayed by charging police. The ...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

763K+
Followers
164K+
Post
637M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy