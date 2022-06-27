Bath Township Board of Trustees meeting canceled for July 5

BATH TOWNSHIP — The southbound lanes of Interstate-75 were closed for two hours Thursday morning near Bluelick Road after a semi tractor-trailer overturned on the highway. According to a release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol the incident took place shortly after 5:30 a.m. when a southbound semi driven by Kasey Moore, 50, of Michigan City, Indiana, veered off the right side of the interstate. Moore over-corrected and the semi overturned on the roadway, causing both southbound lanes of I-75 to be closed.

LIMA, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO